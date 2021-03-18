ASUS ROG Phone 5 cracks spectacularly in JRE’s durability test

ASUS’s ROG lineup has earned a name for itself as one of the best in the gaming phone business. The company’s latest contender is the ROG Phone 5, which was launched earlier this month. In terms of raw hardware power, the ROG Phone 5 is simply outstanding, featuring a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 18GB RAM, and 512GB storage, dual 3,000mAh batteries, and 65W fast charging support. As Mishaal concluded in his review, it has everything you could ever want in a gaming phone. Although the ROG Phone 5 packs a serious punch of raw hardware, durability is certainly not one of its strongholds, as was found out in a recent durability test video.

Zack Nelson from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel recently put the ROG Phone 5 to its usual durability tests, and the results were quite shocking, to say the least. In a nearly 10 minutes long video, the YouTuber starts with his basic scratching test. The device starts showing scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale of hardness — pretty normal for a phone using Gorilla Glass 5. The phone then goes through the razer blade test and display burn test before finally being summoned for the moment of truth: the bend test. This is when everything falls apart, literally. When Zack tries to flex the device using his hands, the ROG Phone 5 fails to withhold its structural integrity. We see some major cracking along the antenna line, which also damages the internal vibration motor. A second flex from the front shatters the display panel. Finally, the third bend attempt smashes the glass backplate, rendering the phone useless.

According to Zack, the cause of the culprit seems to be the weak antenna line. The YouTuber routinely puts newly launched smartphones to their durability tests, and in a majority of cases, phones survive these tests. This is quite surprising, considering the previous ROG phones had depicted no such durability woes. In fact, all three phones had passed the JRE’s tests with flying colors. At the time of writing this article, ASUS hasn’t issued any public statement on the matter yet.