The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is the first phone with Sentons’ new ultrasonic game triggers

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is finally here, and it brings some major improvements over the ROG Phone 3 from last year. It packs the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm, a gorgeous 144Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Along with these run-of-the-mill flagship specs, the ROG Phone 5 comes with a host of unique features for gamers, including a side-mounted USB Type-C port, an impressive stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphones jack with a built-in DAC, AirTriggers, and more.

While older ROG Phones have offered some of these gaming features, the latest iteration takes them to the next level. The AirTriggers, for instance, have received significant improvements thanks to Sentons’ latest SDS GamingBar 2.0 solution. The ROG Phone 5 is the first phone to feature Sentons’ new ultrasonic game triggers, which pack a larger number of small piezoelectric sensors that will offer gamers a higher level of control. As a result, AirTiggers 5 on the ROG Phone 5 offers more responsive tap, squeeze, and slide gestures for an enhanced gaming experience.

Talking about the latest ultrasonic solution, Sentons’ CEO, Jess Lee, said, “GamingBar is a game-changing product. Its continuous innovation takes mobile gaming to the next level and has proven to be the benchmark in the market. We’ve had the privilege of partnering with Asus and Tencent since AirTriggers first debuted in the ROG phone series, and it’s been a tremendous experience to keep elevating our offering and infusing it into top-of-the-line hardware to deliver a powerful gaming experience.”

GamingBar 2.0 is the latest addition to Sensonts’ suite of ultrasonic SDSWave solutions. On the ASUS ROG Phone 5 lineup, it offers better sensitivity and unlocks various customization options, like the ability to split a trigger into two unique inputs. You can use AirTrigger 5 to map up to 18 unique touchpoints on the screen, and it can even be used outside of games. GamingBar 2.0 follows the CameraBar solution from late last year, which lets you turn your phone’s frame into a zoom slider.