ASUS ROG Phone 5 is already getting its first update

ASUS has barely taken the wraps off the ROG Phone 5, and already the first update has been announced. The company said the update is rolling out now in batches, so it could be a few days before you see it on your end.

According to ASUS, the update includes several enhancements and optimizations, from an improved camera user experience to improved system stability. There are also improvements to the Armoury Crate, which now supports share and import functions. Additionally, ASUS said it has enhanced the advanced settings of system modes in Armoury Crate.

Here’s the full changelog for the ROG Phone 5:

Enhanced the advanced settings of system modes in Armoury Crate

Added animation editor for ROG Vision in

Armoury Crate. Now supports share and import functions.

Added brand new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5

Added Esports Mode : A competitive mode tailored for esports competitions in the power button menu screen during gameplay

Added ROG Akira Character theme pack

Added multiple theme packs in cooperated with popular game publishers

Added “Upcoming alarm notification” setting in Clock – Sent out 2 hours before the scheduled alarm.

Optimized Camera user experience

Optimized system stability

Optimized ROG Vision

Optimized charging stability

The ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, aluminum mid-frame design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 88 processor, and up to 18GB RAM for the Ultimate model. The device also features a triple-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual 3,000mAh batteries (for a total of 6,000mAh).

Pricing for the ROG Phone 5 series ranges from $950 to $1,543, the latter of which is for the top-of-the-line model with 18GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The base ROG Phone 5 is available from March 2021, but won’t be available in India until April 15, 2021, so you have another month to wait. The ROG Phone 5 Pro will be available starting April 2021, while the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will go on sale in May 2021.

You can learn more about the ROG Phone 5 right here.