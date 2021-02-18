ASUS is launching the ROG Phone 5 on March 10

ASUS is preparing to unleash its next gaming smartphone on the market, which is set to follow in the powerful footsteps of the ROG Phone 3. Yes, like OnePlus once did, ASUS is skipping the number “4” because its Chinese pronunciation sounds similar to the word “death.”

The device will launch on March 5, as confirmed by this landing page, which features a countdown clock and what time the unveiling will take place. If you’re in Taipei, the device will launch at 7:00 p.m. local time.

We’re expecting big things from the ROG Phone 5, including the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, plus the same 6,000mAh battery as its predecessor, 6.78-inch OLED display, and triple-camera setup. The device will also likely feature up to 16GB RAM and a fingerprint sensor that sits under the display. This is just speculation on our part based on what we’ve seen from ASUS in the past.

One of the most exciting new things about the ROG Phone 5 might be its dot matrix on the back for Aura Lighting. ASUS actually published a teaser for the ROG Phone 5 earlier this year, which was then followed by a leaked image and video giving us a look at the phone’s tiny secondary display on the back. The display appears to be used for showing things like alerts for games and other notifications.

Other than that, the ROG Phone 5’s design might not be too different compared to the previous version. That includes the dual front-facing speaker, and the lack of a notch or hole-punch. When the device launches, it’s expected to feature Android 11 out of the box.

The ROG Phone 3 was one of our favorite phones of 2020, so we’re looking forward to what’s next. Luckily, we don’t have to wait too much longer before the ROG Phone 5 is announced.