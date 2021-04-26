ASUS ROG Phone 5 receives March 2021 security patches, bug fixes, and more with latest update

Shortly after ASUS unveiled the all-new ROG Phone 5 lineup earlier this year, it rolled out the first software update for the devices. The update included several optimizations for system stability, the camera experience, Armoury Crate, and more. Less than two weeks later, ASUS rolled out yet another update for the devices with even more bug fixes and improvements. However, the update didn’t include the latest Android security patches and the phones were stuck with the January 2021 patches. Now, ASUS is finally rolling out the March 2021 security patches for the ROG Phone 5 lineup, along with a few more bug fixes and optimizations.

The latest update for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 (version 18.0840.2103.26) includes the Android security patches for March 2021 and a new “Visual enhancement” display setting in the scenario profile for a couple of popular games, along with a host of bug fixes and improvements

Here’s the complete changelog for the ROG Phone 5 (ZS673KS):

Updated Android security patch to 2021-03

Support “Visual enhancement” display setting in the scenario profile of Arena of Valor, PUBG, and Call of Duty Mobile

Steady Charging supports a wider range: within or outside scheduled charging period

Adjusted the visual movement logic of Always-on Panel

Fixed the bug where exiting a game through gestures, the popup toast would be cut off by the edge of the display

Fix the issue where Google News could cause a sudden reboot

Fixed the issue where Always-on display would continuously be in low brightness

Fixed issue of ROG Vision console disappearing after the phone is connected to a USB Type-C dongle

Optimized the time to reconnect to internet after switching to Wi-Fi

Optimize restart speed

Fixed issue where refusing the permission request of “Music” atmospheric lights twice in a row, the “Music” atmospheric lights cannot be turned on

Fixed the issue of distorted or missing pictures of ‘People’ albums in the wallpaper carousel

ASUS is rolling out the update in batches, so it may be a while before it lands on your ROG Phone 5. You can head on over to the “System updates” section in the device settings to check if the latest firmware is available for your device or not. Alternatively, you can manually update the firmware by following the instructions given on this page.

