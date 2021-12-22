ASUS’ expensive ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will go on its first sale in India on December 26

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was launched as part of the ROG Phone 5 series earlier this year. The limited-edition model comes in a special Matte White finish, packs a whopping 18GB of RAM, and features a monochrome “PMOLED ROG Vision” display on the back. At the launch time, ASUS said the Ultimate edition would be going on sale later in the year. Now the Taiwanese company has shared the availability and pricing of the device for the Indian market.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will go on sale in India on December 26. The phone comes in a single 18GB/512GB variant and will be available from Flipkart for ₹79,999. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes in a special box that includes a bunch of ROG merchandise. Since it’s a limited edition model, quantities will likely be limited.

Except for a few cosmetic changes and the amount of RAM, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is identical to the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Pro, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Alongside the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, ASUS is also bringing a bunch of accessories to India including, the AeroActive Cooler 5, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, and ROG Cetra II Core Headset. All three devices are now on sale on Flipkart at the following prices:

