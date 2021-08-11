ASUS may be upgrading its ROG Phone 5 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus chip

ASUS seems to be readying an upgraded version of the ROG Phone 5, the company’s gaming-centric smartphone that launched earlier this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The upgraded version is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus and might be launching soon, as per a product listing on a Chinese online retailer.

A product listing of the ASUS ROG Phone 5S has popped up on AliExpress, revealing some key details about the upcoming phone. As per the store listing, the ASUS ROG Phone 5S may come in two variants — 16GB/256GB and 18GB/512GB — and a single black colorway. The phone is available for pre-order, but there’s no mention of a launch date. The listing further mentions that the ROG Phone 5S will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus and feature a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. To be clear, the battery and charging specs are identical to the ROG Phone 5.

When Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 Plus in June, ASUS had hinted at using the new chip on a ROG Phone, and the ROG Phone 5S is most likely that.

“By utilizing the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform in the ROG Phone, we ensure its overall performance is taken to the next level,” said Bryan Chang, general manager of smartphone business unit, ASUS.

Based on the available details, it looks like the ROG Phone 5S will likely not be that big on an upgrade over the original ROG Phone 5 in terms of overall hardware and design. It will most likely feature the same 144Hz AMOLED display, cameras, battery, design and dimensions, and so on.

ASUS hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the ROG Phone 5S yet, but we expect to hear more from the company soon.

Featured image: ASUS ROG Phone 5