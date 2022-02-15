ASUS finally brings the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro to the Indian market

ASUS refreshed its ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone lineup in August last year with two new models — the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. The updated devices featured minor improvements over the original ROG Phone 5 models, including the Snapdragon 888+ chipset and 360Hz touch response rate. At the time, ASUS launched the devices in China and Taiwan only. However, the company did share plans to bring the phones to more markets soon. As promised, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro went on sale in the US and Europe in November, and they are now finally making their way over to the Indian market.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro will go on sale in India starting February 18 via Flipkart. The ROG Phone 5s will be available in two RAM/storage configurations, with the 8GB+128GB variant priced at ₹49,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant priced at ₹57,999. The ROG Phone 5s Pro, on the other hand, will be available in a single 18GB/512GB configuration for ₹79,999.

In case you’re not familiar with the ROG Phone 5s lineup, here’s a quick refresher. The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro feature identical 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate, UFS 3.1 storage, 64MP triple cameras on the back, 24MP selfie shooters, massive 6,000mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support, and front-facing stereo speakers.

The main difference between the two models is that the ROG Phone 5s Pro features a ROG Vision display on the back and two additional touch sensors. The regular model doesn’t include these features, but it does sport an RGB ROG logo on the back panel. On the software front, both models run ASUS’ custom ROG UI skin on top of Android 11.

If you’re in the market for a gaming smartphone and are considering the new ROG Phone 5s series models, check out our previous coverage to learn more.