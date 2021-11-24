ASUS’ ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro are now available in the US

In August, ASUS refreshed its ROG gaming smartphone lineup with two new models: the ASUS ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro. Initially limited to the China and Taiwanese regions, the duo made it to Europe earlier this month, and now it’s finally heading to one more market: the US.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro are now available in the US unlocked from Amazon and Mobile Advance (via The Verge). The ROG Phone 5S with 16GB is priced at $1,099 and comes in black and white colors. There’s also a 12GB model, but it’s not on sale just yet. Meanwhile, the Pro model comes in a lone 18GB RAM model and goes for $1,299.

The ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro pack the latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, offering a minor performance boost over the ROG Phone 5’s Snapdragon 888. They also provide a slightly faster touch sampling rate at 360Hz. The ROG Phone 5S Pro has a color-enabled ROG Vision display on the back and features two additional touch sensors. The standard model doesn’t have the ROG Vision display, instead opting for the ROG logo lit up by RGB LEDs.

But barring these differences, they’re identical to their predecessors (ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Pro.) Both phones pack a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate support, UFS 3.1 flash storage; a triple camera consisting of a 64MP main + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 5MP macro; a 24MP selfie camera; a 6000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support; front-facing stereo speakers; and sub-6GHz 5G support. On the software front, the duo runs the latest version of ASUS’ custom skin, ZenUI/ROG UI, on top of Android 11. ASUS has confirmed the ROG Phone 5 lineup will be getting an update to Android 12 in Q1 2022.