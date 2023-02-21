Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're into smartphone gaming, the Asus ROG Phone 6 series is hard to beat. Thanks to its incredible hardware specifications and innovative features like Air Triggers, pretty much every single game you can think of will run flawlessly on the device duo. Apart from gaming, they're among the best Android phones in general, with long-lasting battery life and a massive 165Hz AMOLED display. Unfortunately, the devices launched just about a month before Android 13's official release, and both the base and the Pro variant have been stuck running on an older version of Google's OS. Thankfully, stable Android 13 is finally coming to the ROG Phone 6 series, with updates starting today for the global and European variants.

As per an official announcement on the ZenTalk forums, the Taiwanese OEM has started seeding the stable Android 13 update to the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the form of software version 33.0610.2810.72. The changelog, as you'd imagine for a major update like this, is absolutely massive. That said, there are a few key changes worth highlighting, including the January 2023 security patches and a revamped new ROG UI design. Several stock apps have also received a fresh coat of paint.

The official update changelog is as follows:

Note that the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ powered ROG Phone 6D (or its Ultimate edition) isn't compatible with this build. According to the roadmap published by Asus, they should get the Android 13 update within the first quarter of this year, so there's still time.

Although this update is currently limited to existing beta participants at this stage, a global expansion should follow within the next few days. People rocking other regional variants may also have to wait a few weeks for their phones to be updated, as the build is being pushed out in waves. Nonetheless, it is possible to download the full OTA package from the link below and sideload the update all by yourself.

Source: Asus ZenTalk forums