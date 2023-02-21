If you're into smartphone gaming, the Asus ROG Phone 6 series is hard to beat. Thanks to its incredible hardware specifications and innovative features like Air Triggers, pretty much every single game you can think of will run flawlessly on the device duo. Apart from gaming, they're among the best Android phones in general, with long-lasting battery life and a massive 165Hz AMOLED display. Unfortunately, the devices launched just about a month before Android 13's official release, and both the base and the Pro variant have been stuck running on an older version of Google's OS. Thankfully, stable Android 13 is finally coming to the ROG Phone 6 series, with updates starting today for the global and European variants.

As per an official announcement on the ZenTalk forums, the Taiwanese OEM has started seeding the stable Android 13 update to the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the form of software version 33.0610.2810.72. The changelog, as you'd imagine for a major update like this, is absolutely massive. That said, there are a few key changes worth highlighting, including the January 2023 security patches and a revamped new ROG UI design. Several stock apps have also received a fresh coat of paint.

The official update changelog is as follows:

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 13. If you want to downgrade your device’s software version to Android 12 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage. Upgraded system to Android 13 Introduced new ROG UI design Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Armoury Crate, Game Genie, and so on. Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings. System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option Added the App Languages Setting Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers. Removed the Call duration setting Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting. Support more color combinations. Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click. Removed the ‘Calm’ and ‘Elegant’ options in the Power button menu style setting. Add the display item management option to allow the user to control the number of buttons in the menu. read more

Note that the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ powered ROG Phone 6D (or its Ultimate edition) isn't compatible with this build. According to the roadmap published by Asus, they should get the Android 13 update within the first quarter of this year, so there's still time.

Asus ROG Phone 6/6 Pro XDA forums

Download: Android 13 for the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro

Although this update is currently limited to existing beta participants at this stage, a global expansion should follow within the next few days. People rocking other regional variants may also have to wait a few weeks for their phones to be updated, as the build is being pushed out in waves. Nonetheless, it is possible to download the full OTA package from the link below and sideload the update all by yourself.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro 33.0610.2810.72 (for WW/EU variants) Full update



Source: Asus ZenTalk forums