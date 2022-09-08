Pre-orders are live for the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in the US

Although it isn’t the most dominant force in smartphones, Asus does manage to release some interesting products. The ROG 6 series was announced back in July but never found its way to U.S. shores. Luckily, the company has made the phones available for pre-order with an official retail release set for October 20.

The ROG 6 series features two smartphones, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and feature a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, they both utilize a 50MP rear camera sensor, dual front-facing speakers and have large 6,000 mAh batteries. What separates the two is the ROG Phone 6 comes with either 12GB with 256GB of internal storage or 16GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage. The ROG Phone 6 Pro has an impressive 18GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Also, the Pro model comes with the ROG Vision color PMOLED display. Regardless of which one you choose, the specifications for each device are top tier.

If you’re unsure about what the ROG Phone 6 series offers, it’s probably a good idea to check our review of the ROG Phone 6 Pro and see how it fairs with some of the best Android smartphones on the market in 2022. If you’re interested in a top-tier Android gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are excellent options. If you are in the United States, you can now pre-order the handsets directly from Amazon. The ROG Phone 6 will come in two colors and will cost $999.99 for the 12GB RAM model and $1099.99 for the 16GB RAM model. For those looking to purchase the best of what Asus offers, the ROG Phone 6 Pro will be available in black and white and will cost $1,299.99. Amazon is estimating that pre-orders will be shipped to homes sometime between October 20 and October 24.