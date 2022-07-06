Asus ROG Phone 6 bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code are already available

The “Republic of Gamers” (ROG) smartphone lineup from Asus is quite popular among mobile gamers. With each generation of ROG phones, the Taiwanese OEM has continued to push the boundary of smartphone hardware. The recently released ROG Phone 6 series is a prime example, offering a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, up to a whopping 18GB of RAM, a total 6,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack (yes!), a plethora of gaming features, and much more. Now, in a bid to comply with the requirements of GPL v2 and help the aftermarket development community get the ball rolling on building ROMs and kernels, Asus has released the official bootloader unlock tool and the kernel sources for the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro.

For Asus devices, if you want to go down the road of bootloader unlocking, you need to get your hands on a device-specific unlock tool. The ROG Phone 6 series isn’t an exception to this trend. However, keep in mind that the unlocking process completely wipes the phone and disables subsequent OTA updates. Furthermore, an unlocked bootloader may void the warranty for this device. If that’s something that doesn’t bother you, grab the bootloader unlocker app from Asus and go ahead. The same unlock tool is compatible with both the regular ROG Phone 6 and the “Pro” variant.

Asus has also published the kernel sources and the stock firmware for these smartphones, which will come in handy for the third party developers trying to port custom recoveries, kernels, and ROMs after unlocking the bootloader. Notably, the source code archives don’t contain any kind of commit history.

Download Bootloader Unlock Tool and Kernel Sources: ROG Phone 6 || ROG Phone 6 Pro

Historically, the ROG phones have received plentiful support from the modding scene. With the quick availability of the bootloader unlock tool and the release of the kernel sources, we hope the ROG Phone 6 family will receive the same level of support from the community as well, with developers bringing a wide variety of custom ROMs, kernels and mods in the coming weeks.