The Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is the ultimate smartphone for the ultimate Diablo Immortal (or just Diablo) fan.

Asus has been making some pretty incredible video game-centric phones, especially for mobile gaming. From the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate that launched with the Dimensity 9000+ to the Asus ROG Phone 6 with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, both are stellar options for a mobile gamer.

The company is no stranger to unique partnerships with its smartphones, either. Recently, it unveiled a special Batman edition of the ROG Phone 6. This time around, it's launching the Diablo Immortal edition of the Asus ROG Phone 6, and it looks really, really cool.

About this hands-on: Asus sent us the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition for coverage purposes. It did not have any input into the contents of this article.

What’s inside the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition box?

The box of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is carefully crafted and resembles the Horadic Cube. The leather pouch carrying the charging brick and cable is a map scroll of the Sanctuary world, but the brick and cable themselves look the same as the charger included with other ROG Phone 6 devices. Nothing custom here.

Thankfully, there's more customization elsewhere. The box containing the phone resembles the red Worldstone Shard, and in it, you get the phone alongside a plastic shell case. The case is fairly basic and not that protective, but it's inscribed with Diablo-esque designs and fits the overall theme. It looks superb, and even though I'm not a huge Diablo fan, I can really appreciate the attention to detail.

Hands on with the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal edition is basically the same as a regular ROG Phone 6, with all changes being aesthetic. Not only is the outside well-designed, but so is the software.

The system takes on a Diablo theme in so many areas: the supported icons, always-on display, dialer, clock, and charging animation. There are even Diablo-themed ringtones and notifications made from official music.

The Diablo Edition of this device even has a special design on the camera island, where it says "IMMORTALITY AWAITS." It's a really well-made design, making good use of the phone to get the most out of the Diablo design. The previously-mentioned included case is a nice touch, and the presentation of the product in the box makes it feel like a more personal device. It's tailored to Diablo fans, and it's a better experience than just a "regular" phone.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition: Pricing and availability

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition commands a high price for its uniqueness, coming in at $1,299 in the U.S. and €1,299 in Europe. It's a lot of money, but you get a great unboxing experience and a unique device to match your video game interests. It's available to purchase on Asus' online store.