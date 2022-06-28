Asus ROG Phone 6 launches next week, here’s what we know about the gaming smartphone

Asus will unveil its latest ROG Phone next week and, in the days leading up to the launch, the company has already started teasing the device. In a recent string of tweets, Asus has revealed that the ROG Phone 6 will be the world’s first IPX4-rated gaming phone. In addition, the company has confirmed that the device will feature 360-degree cooling for the CPU to “drastically reduce thermal throttling in games.”

World’s 1st IPX4 gaming phone.

Coming Soon. Tune in on July 5 to know more ▶️ https://t.co/G3oahMoh4Y#ROGPhone6 pic.twitter.com/LOsmA4Z22C — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 24, 2022

Although Asus hasn’t shared any other details about the ROG Phone 6, recent leaks give us a good look at the device and highlight some of its specifications. The leaks reveal that the ROG Phone 6 will sport a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display and pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, we’ve learned that the device will feature up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 5,850mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Ensuring your ROG Phone stays cool in all situations is our #1 commitment. And we found a way to drastically reduce thermal throttling in games. Don’t miss the coolest reveal for the coolest phone on July 5.

Save the date 👉 https://t.co/G3oahMFSty#ROGPhone6 pic.twitter.com/3vIUEBi9Qh — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 27, 2022

Leaked renders of the device from Evan Blass (via 91mobiles) confirm that the ROG Phone 6 will feature a familiar design with a hexagonal camera island and gamer-y graphics on the back panel. In addition, the device looks to have two USB Type-C ports, air triggers, and a secondary display.

The AeroActive Cooler for the ROG Phone 6 looks a bit more chunky than its predecessor and appears to have two additional buttons. Lastly, we get a look at the Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus case for the device, which features cutouts for the camera island, rear display, and air triggers.

What do you think of the ROG Phone 6’s design and rumored specifications? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 91mobiles