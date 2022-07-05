Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Unboxing: What do you get inside the box?

Asus makes some crazy gaming phones, and for 2022, the Taiwanese OEM is rolling the dice with the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. We have the retail unit of the ROG Phone 6 Pro with us, and it comes in packaging that is as crazy as the smartphone itself. So follow along this unboxing to see the packaging in action and know what you get inside the ROG Phone 6 Pro box!

What’s inside the ROG Phone 6 Pro box?

Before we get started, the device you see pictured has a backplate that mentions Tencent Games. The device we received is actually the Global edition of the ROG Phone 6 Pro, so the packaging below is also representative of what you will see globally. It just so happens that the backplate on this particular unit is marked differently, as it is a pre-production unit.

The ROG Phone experience begins with the box itself. In this day and age when phones are moving to even more minimalistic unboxing experiences than ever before, Asus gleefully goes in the opposite direction. The box is big and imposing, and it is as much of a collector’s item as it is packaging for the phone.

To open the ROG Phone 6 Pro box, you have to slide the two ends apart to reveal a pull tab.

Lift the pull tab up and the box opens up to reveal the smartphone, and an AR card (more on this later). You can pick the phone’s cardboard tray out to reveal the 65W power brick and a braided USB Type C to C cable. Within the cardboard tray, you get some documentation for the phone, as well as a rather unconventional ROG case, and a SIM ejector tool that follows along with the gamer aesthetic.

While many other phones end up removing the charging brick, Asus is packing a very capable brick that is capable of 65W USB PD PPS, letting the ROG Phone 6 Pro fast charge as quickly as it can. Of course, you can use the charging brick with other USB PD devices as well. The cable is also braided, long, and of really good quality, so you are getting the complete package here.

Recall the AR card that we mention in the beginning of this piece? When you set up the ROG Phone 6 Pro, you can scan the card to reveal an AR experience that walks you through some of the unique gaming features present on this phone, like the Air Triggers. You can watch the AR card preview in the video below.

So, there you have it. This is what you get when you buy the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro globally. Stay tuned for our review where we will take an in-depth look at the gaming phone to adjudicate just how good it really is.

What are your thoughts on the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!