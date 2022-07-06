Asus ROG Phone 6 teardown shows off unique internal construction

Whether you love it or hate it, gaming smartphones are here to stay – for a bit longer anyway. With that said, Asus recently announced the ROG Phone 6 series, delivering two handsets offering top-tier specifications and a design that some might find over the top. While the exterior look is subjective, one thing that is a piece of beauty is the internal construction of the ROG Phone 6. We don’t often get to look under the hood, but thanks to a new tear-down video, we see the phone’s unique construction.

YouTube channel 微机分WekiHome is known for its teardown videos, so it is no surprise that the channel has gotten its hands on the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro and dissected them. By taking apart the Asus ROG Phone 6, we see how the phone is constructed. While this might not be too interesting, in this instance, we get to see what makes the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro special.

The ROG Phone 6 series has a split battery, allowing it to house 6,000mAh of power in a compact space. The most exciting part of the split battery design is that the SoC is located in the middle of the phone. This is interesting because traditionally, the SoC on most phones is located in the top portion of the handset. Asus made a conscious decision to locate it in the middle so it could have the best chance of staying cool.

This location also allows Asus to utilize its AeroActive Cooler 6. The AeroActive Cooler 6 is an accessory that offers active thermoelectric cooling. While there are three modes of cooling, the most intense will be able to cool the surface temperature up to 25 degrees, which is impressive. If you are interested, it’s probably a good idea to check out our hands-on with the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Source: 微机分WekiHome (YouTube)

Via: GSMArena