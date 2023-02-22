Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you've got an Asus ROG Phone 6D or ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, prepare to download a new software update. Yesterday we spotted the Android 13 OTA landing for the ROG Phone 6 lineup, and now that same release is starting to hit the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ powered gaming phones from the Taiwanese OEM.

The beta program for the ROG Phone 6D's Android 13 update has been going since December. But then again, Asus has never really been known as a company with an amazing track record of updates, even though its software has greatly improved over the past few years. The company took some time to polish the stable release so it's completely ready for the prime time. At the end of the day, we're glad that Asus has managed to stick to its schedule.

The version number of the stable release is 33.0404.1203.63 and it comes with the January 2023 security patches. If you haven't checked out Android 13 on the ROG Phone 6D yet, a revamped quick settings panel, notification tray, volume panel, and increased security are among the enhancements included with the new OS. You'll also get the latest version of Asus' ROG UI skin, as well as a number of stock apps that have been updated to match.

The full changelog goes as follows:

Download: Android 13 for the Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate

According to Asus, the automatic OTA rollout has already started for the global as well as multiple regional variants of the phone duo. In case you want to skip the queue, then download the full OTA package from the link below and sideload the update.

  • Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate
    • 33.0404.1203.63 (for WW/EU/RU/IN/TW variants)

Source: Asus ZenTalk forums