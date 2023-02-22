If you've got an Asus ROG Phone 6D or ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, prepare to download a new software update. Yesterday we spotted the Android 13 OTA landing for the ROG Phone 6 lineup, and now that same release is starting to hit the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ powered gaming phones from the Taiwanese OEM.

The beta program for the ROG Phone 6D's Android 13 update has been going since December. But then again, Asus has never really been known as a company with an amazing track record of updates, even though its software has greatly improved over the past few years. The company took some time to polish the stable release so it's completely ready for the prime time. At the end of the day, we're glad that Asus has managed to stick to its schedule.

The version number of the stable release is 33.0404.1203.63 and it comes with the January 2023 security patches. If you haven't checked out Android 13 on the ROG Phone 6D yet, a revamped quick settings panel, notification tray, volume panel, and increased security are among the enhancements included with the new OS. You'll also get the latest version of Asus' ROG UI skin, as well as a number of stock apps that have been updated to match.

The full changelog goes as follows:

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 13. Downgrading your device software version to Android 12 using the official software package will erase all data from your device internal storage. Upgraded system to Android 13 Updated Android security patch to 2023-01-05 Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Armoury Crate, Game Genie, and so on. Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings. System clipboard added "Auto delete" and editor features Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option Added the App Languages Setting Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers. Removed the Call duration setting Added the Themed icons option in the Wallpaper & style setting. Support more color combinations. Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet Introduced new ROG UI design read more

Download: Android 13 for the Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate

According to Asus, the automatic OTA rollout has already started for the global as well as multiple regional variants of the phone duo. In case you want to skip the queue, then download the full OTA package from the link below and sideload the update.

Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate 33.0404.1203.63 (for WW/EU/RU/IN/TW variants) Full update



Source: Asus ZenTalk forums