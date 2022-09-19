Asus’s latest gaming smartphones pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chip and LPDDR5X RAM

Asus has lifted the covers off its latest gaming smartphone duo — the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. As seen in previous leaks, the new devices are essentially the same as the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro from earlier this year, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC being the only notable difference.

Asus ROG Phone 6D & ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: Specifications

Specification ROG Phone 6D ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Build IPX4 water resistance

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus IPX4 water resistance

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight 173 x 77 x 10.4mm

239g 173 x 77 x 10.4mm

247g Display 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2448 x 1080p resolution

165Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2448 x 1080p resolution

165Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 6,000mAh

65W wired fast charging support 6,000mAh

65W wired fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766

Ultra-wide: 13MP

Macro: 5MP Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766

Ultra-wide: 13MP

Macro: 5MP Front Camera(s) 12MP 12MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Symmetrical front-facing stereo speakers

Tri-microphone with Asus Noise Reduction technology Symmetrical front-facing stereo speakers

Tri-microphone with Asus Noise Reduction technology Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC 5G

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software ROG UI and Zen UI based on Android 12

Two OS upgrades and two years of security updates ROG UI and Zen UI based on Android 12

Two OS upgrades and two years of security updates Colors Space Gray Space Gray

The new ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate feature the same design as the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, respectively. The newer models aren’t all that different in terms of hardware either, featuring the same 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, triple cameras on the back, and stereo speakers up front.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is one of the few major changes on the newer models. In addition, the ROG Phone 6D lineup gets Bluetooth 5.3 support, LPDDR5X RAM, and slightly improved macro cameras. We don’t expect any major changes on the software front either, as the new models run Asus’ ROG UI based on Android 12 out of the box.

While Asus hasn’t introduced many significant changes with the latest models, the company has added a new AeroActive Portal to the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate to improve heat dissipation. This should help keep temperatures in check over long gaming sessions.

Pricing & Availability

The ROG Phone 6D will set you back £799 (~$911) in the U.K., while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be available for £1,199 (~$1,367). Both models come in a new Space Gray colorway. At the moment, Asus has not shared the availability details for the devices. But the company has confirmed that the new models won’t make it to North America.

What do you think of the new Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate? Would you pick the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus models over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 variants? Let us know in the comments section below.