Asus’s latest gaming smartphones pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus chip and LPDDR5X RAM
September 19, 2022 2:39am Comment

Asus has lifted the covers off its latest gaming smartphone duo — the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. As seen in previous leaks, the new devices are essentially the same as the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro from earlier this year, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC being the only notable difference.

Asus ROG Phone 6D & ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: Specifications

Specification ROG Phone 6D ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
Build
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Dimensions & Weight
  • 173 x 77 x 10.4mm
  • 239g
  • 173 x 77 x 10.4mm
  • 247g
Display
  • 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2448 x 1080p resolution
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2448 x 1080p resolution
  • 165Hz refresh rate
SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM
  • 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 6,000mAh
  • 65W wired fast charging support
  • 6,000mAh
  • 65W wired fast charging support
Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP
  • Macro: 5MP
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766
  • Ultra-wide: 13MP
  • Macro: 5MP
Front Camera(s) 12MP 12MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
  • Symmetrical front-facing stereo speakers
  • Tri-microphone with Asus Noise Reduction technology
  • Symmetrical front-facing stereo speakers
  • Tri-microphone with Asus Noise Reduction technology
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • NFC
  • 5G
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Wi-Fi 6E
  • NFC
Software
  • ROG UI and Zen UI based on Android 12
  • Two OS upgrades and two years of security updates
  • ROG UI and Zen UI based on Android 12
  • Two OS upgrades and two years of security updates
Colors Space Gray Space Gray
The new ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate feature the same design as the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, respectively. The newer models aren’t all that different in terms of hardware either, featuring the same 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, triple cameras on the back, and stereo speakers up front.

Asus ROG Phone 6D front and back on gray background.

Asus ROG Phone 6D

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is one of the few major changes on the newer models. In addition, the ROG Phone 6D lineup gets Bluetooth 5.3 support, LPDDR5X RAM, and slightly improved macro cameras. We don’t expect any major changes on the software front either, as the new models run Asus’ ROG UI based on Android 12 out of the box.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate front and back on gray background.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

While Asus hasn’t introduced many significant changes with the latest models, the company has added a new AeroActive Portal to the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate to improve heat dissipation. This should help keep temperatures in check over long gaming sessions.

Pricing & Availability

The ROG Phone 6D will set you back £799 (~$911) in the U.K., while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be available for £1,199 (~$1,367). Both models come in a new Space Gray colorway. At the moment, Asus has not shared the availability details for the devices. But the company has confirmed that the new models won’t make it to North America.

What do you think of the new Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate? Would you pick the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus models over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 variants? Let us know in the comments section below.

