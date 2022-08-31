Asus ROG Phone 6D & ROG Phone 6D Ultimate renders surface ahead of September 19 launch

After launching the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro this July, Asus is now gearing up to launch a new gaming smartphone as part of its ROG Phone lineup. The Taiwanese OEM recently confirmed that the upcoming device, called the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, would feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 Plus chip. While we’re still weeks away from the September 19 launch event, a new leak has revealed that the company will, in fact, launch two phones at the event — the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The leak also gives us our first look at their design and, as we speculated in our previous coverage, they look pretty much the same as the ROG Phone 6 series models.

The leak in question comes from trusted leaker Evan Blass (via 91mobiles), and it showcases the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in a new gunmetal gray colorway. As you can see in the attached images, the ROG Phone 6D is nearly indistinguishable from the ROG Phone 6, save for the new color.

It features a triple camera setup on the back, along with an RGB Asus ROG logo and ROG branding. Over on the front, it has an unobstructed display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. The button layout also remains unchanged, with the ROG Phone 6D sporting a volume rocker, a power button with a teal accent, and shoulder triggers on the right edge.

The story is the same with the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, and it looks exactly like the ROG Phone 6 Pro, just in a different color. Instead of an RGB ROG logo, the Ultimate variant features an ROG Vision color PMOLED display on the back panel, along with the same triple camera setup and similar ROG branding. The display on the Ultimate models is no different from the one on the regular variant, and the button placement is also the same.

The only notable difference between the two is the center-aligned gray tab on the back panel of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is missing on the ROG Phone 6 Pro. But we’re not exactly sure if that’s just for aesthetic purposes or not. Sadly, the leak doesn’t shed any light on the internal hardware. So far, we only know that the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC. But we expect to learn more in the days leading up to the launch.

If Asus doesn’t change anything other than the SoC on the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, would you choose the Dimensity 9000 Plus variants over the ones featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 91mobiles