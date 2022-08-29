Asus teases a new gaming smartphone featuring Mediatek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC

Asus unveiled its latest gaming smartphone lineup in July this year. The all-new ROG Phone 6 series currently includes two devices, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 165Hz AMOLED displays, massive 6,000mAh batteries, and a ton of cool gaming features. But Asus plans to add another device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, to the lineup soon.

In a recent tweet, Asus announced that it would unveil the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate at an event on September 19. While the tweet doesn’t share a whole lot about the upcoming device, it confirms that the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC.

Powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9000+ CPU for peak performance 💪 ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, coming September 19. Save the date 👉 https://t.co/a6j55Te4Kq#ROG #ROGPhone6DUltimate pic.twitter.com/gDJcdBoya6 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) August 29, 2022

For the unaware, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus is a beefed-up version of the Dimensity 9000, featuring a faster prime core. It’s a 4nm, octa-core SoC with an Arm Cortex-X2 prime core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A710 performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, coupled with an Arm Mali G-710 MC10 GPU.

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will likely feature the same design as the other two models in the ROG Phone 6 lineup, and it might also share some of the other hardware with the older devices. If that’s the case, you can expect it to pack a 165Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support, a 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple camera setup on the back, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and side-mounted triggers. Asus might offer some other improvements on the newer model, but we don’t have any information on that as of now. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.