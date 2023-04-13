Asus continues to push the envelope when it comes to gaming smartphones, and its latest ROG Phone 7 series is no different. Like its predecessor, which was crowned the best smartphone for gaming, the ROG Phone 7 series brings top-of-the-line performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. If all of that wasn't enough, the smartphones feature an advanced GameCool 7 thermal system, AirTrigger haptic controls, and has been tuned to provide the best results possible. The handset will be made available in Europe and China.

Asus ROG Phone 7 series: Familiar design, powerful new SoC, enhanced cooling and AeroActive Cooler 7

The ROG Phone 7 series will come in two flavors, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, with both models offering roughly the same specifications with little differences here and there. When it comes to the function of the devices, you can expect top-tier performance, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The handsets will also offer support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.

When it comes to the display, you're getting a large 6.78 inch AMOLED display produced by Samsung, with 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. It takes things a step further by offering a 720Hz touch-sampling rate. Whether you're gaming indoors or outdoors, the display is going to offer plenty of brightness, with its peak topping out at 1,500 nits. Furthermore, you can expect excellent colors and contrast thanks to its support for HDR10, and great durability thanks to protection from Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

Those opting for the Ultimate variant of the phone will get additional display optimizations with ROG Vision. In addition to all of the above, you'll get dual front-facing speakers with support for spatial audio, along with ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 5, which will provide capacitive and programmable shoulder buttons for many games. In order to provide the best performance possible, the phones make use of a Boron Nitride thermal compound, along with a vapor chamber to maximize cooling. If you want to take things up another level, you can attach the AeroActive Cooler 7 for increased temperature controls.

The Ultimate model will come with the AeroActive Cooler 7 and will also have a special mode that will allow the phone to get a boost in cooling, with air inlets that can activate when the cooler is attached. Asus claims that this can increase cooling efficiency up to 20 percent. In addition to all of this, the new cooler has more blades for better flow and a built-in thermoelectric Peltier cooler to really drop temperatures when necessary. Additionally, this cooler also houses a subwoofer, which can add more sound depth when gaming, producing more robust sounds than traditional smartphones speakers can.

While gaming might be the focus for these handsets, that doesn't mean it's going to skimp in other areas, with the ROG Phone 7 series packing a triple camera setup on the rear featuring a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro. The front-facing camera comes in at 32MP. As you can pretty much surmise from reading the above specifications, the ROG Phone 7 series phones are quite beastly, and will arrive in Europe and China with preorders starting today. The ROG Phone 7 will start at €999, while the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will be priced at €1399 and will also come with the AeroActive Cooler 7.