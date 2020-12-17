ASUS ROG Phone II latest update enables 90fps on PUBG Mobile, VoLTE for T-Mobile and BSNL

A new update for the ASUS ROG Phone II has been spotted which brings a bunch of new features including support for VoLTE for T-Mobile network in the US and BSNL in India. The update is also said to finally bring support for 90fps gameplay on PUBG Mobile, which has been available on the ROG Phone 3 for a while now.

If you remember, high refresh rate mode for PUBG Mobile was announced back in August for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro as a timed exclusive. Starting September 6, this feature was open to all OEMs, however, only a handful of devices including the ROG Phone 3, introduced the feature. Surprisingly, the ROG Phone II did not get the ability to run PUBG Mobile at 90fps, which was weird considering it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

As per the official ASUS ZenTalk forums, the new firmware update comes with version number 17.0240.2012.65 and has begun rolling out today.

Here are the full release notes for this update:

Android security patch update to 2020-12

Added support for the Kunai 3 Gamepad Controller

Add “Auto activation of lock touch function” in Game Genie, where the lock touch function will be turned on after a few minutes when idle in-game.

Support India BSNL VOLTE

Support US T-Mobile VOLTE

Support for 90 FPS in PUBG Mobile

Fixed issue where WhatsApp call could crash the application

Fixed issue where notifications would not pop up when using Teams

As of now, the update is only available via OTA, which means that you might have to wait for the update to hit your device in the coming days since “the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches.” As per the release notes, the new update also brings the latest Android security patch update for the month of December as well as support for the new Kunai 3 Gamepad Controller.