ASUS ROG Phone II receives Android 11 unofficially via OmniROM

We are already three months into 2021, and most devices launching in the coming months will ship with Android 11 out of the box. Having said that, if you have an older ASUS ROG Phone then you’re probably in for a long wait for the Android 11 update – if you do get it at all. The ASUS ROG Phone II, for example, is an amazing gaming phone for its time with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB RAM, up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage, and a massive 6,000mAh battery, but its last official software update is still based on Android 10. That means users of this phone will probably not be getting a taste of Android 11 anytime soon, at least officially. Luckily, XDA’s developer community has your back.

If you’re perfectly content with the overall performance of your ROG Phone II and don’t want to upgrade to a new phone just for the sake of getting the latest Android version, then you can try installing the official build of OmniROM. For the unaware, OmniROM is one of the most popular, community-built third-party ROM for Android devices and its latest version — OmniROM 11 — is based on Android 11. XDA Senior Member micky387 has been maintaining OmniROM for this device for a while, and now the developer has come up with the first official OmniROM 11 build for the ROG Phone II.

ASUS ROG Phone II XDA Forums

Given this is a very early build, there might be a few things broken and missing at the moment. If you don’t mind the potential bugs and want to try out the official OmniROM build anyway, you can find the download link below. As usual, you must have an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP installed on your ROG Phone II to flash this ROM.

OmniROM 11 for the ASUS ROG Phone II: Download || XDA Discussion Thread