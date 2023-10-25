Asus ROG Strix G18 $2100 $2500 Save $400 The Asus ROG Strix G18 is a powerful gaming laptop with a giant 18-inch screen, Intel Core i9 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. Right now, you can score this laptop for $400 less for a limited time. $2100 at Best Buy (RTX 4080)

This is the laptop you want if you're looking for one with a big screen and tons of power. The Asus ROG Strix G18 is the ultimate gaming laptop with its fantastic design and RGB, giant 18-inch 240Hz display, powerful Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, and so much more.

While a big laptop isn't for everyone, it's certainly an experience, and although this laptop usually comes in priced at $2500, you can now save $400 off the retail price for a limited time. So if you've been hunting for a great gaming laptop with a big screen, this one's going to be for you.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop?

I'll say it again, but the massive 18-inch screen is going to be a showstopper for anyone that wants to really see and feel every detail when playing games. The 18-inch display has excellent colors and black levels, and comes with a resolution of 2560x1600, with a refresh rate that tops out a 240Hz. In addition, the laptop comes packed with Intel's Core i9-13980HX processor that's paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage.

With all that power, you're going to want to have some great cooling and the ROG Strix G18 also offers some excellent performance here as well. The laptop features ROG Intelligent Cooling, which is capable of reducing the temperature of the CPU and GPU by up 15 degrees. With that said, you also get plenty of connectivity here with USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C and USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and a microSD slot. Those connecting to a wireless connection will be happy to know that this laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E for extra fast speeds.

Overall, this is a great laptop with a lot of power and extra flair thanks to the design and RGB. As stated before, big laptops aren't for everyone, but if you've been looking for a gaming laptop that has a big screen, this one's going to be right up your alley. Just be sure to grab it while it's still one sale.