There are a lot of fantastic monitor discounts during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. Of course, there's always going to be new deals popping up, and the latest features the Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ. This 32-inch 4K gaming monitor offers impressive colors and great contrast, comes with a 160Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and delivers an absolutely phenomenal experience thanks to its design and specifications.

With that said, this monitor isn't cheap, coming in with a retail price that sits at $869. Thankfully, we've found a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass up. Right now, you can save 23% off, shaving a touch over $200 for a limited time. Now, if you're not quite sure if this monitor is for you, let's go ahead and break down what it offers.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ?

This monitor has an aggressive look that's also backed by impressive specifications. The monitor has a 32-inch 4K IPS panel that looks great from all angles. Furthermore, you get a native refresh rate that comes in at 120Hz, and it can also be pumped up to 160Hz if needed. The 1ms response time that keeps things look silky smooth and if that isn't enough, the monitor offers support for Nvidia G-Sync to prevent tearing, and also has its own exclusive "Variable Overdrive" technology that is capable of delivering an even more seamless visual experience.

The monitor offers plenty of connectivity with an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4, two 3.2 USB-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. as you can imagine, you can pretty much plug in anything you want into this monitor, which means you can enjoy PC gaming, console gaming, and more. Overall, this monitor delivers where it needs to and at its current price, it's a no-brainer if you're looking for a 4K monitor that delivers a great experience. Just be sure to grab it while you still can during Amazon's Prime Day sales event.