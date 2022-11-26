Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ $799.99 $999.99 Save $200 This huge 43-inch gaming monitor comes with 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and one of the best HDR experiences you can get. You can't ask for much more, but you can save $200 on it right now. $799.99 at Amazon

Black Friday may be over technically, but you can still score an amazing deal on an incredible gaming monitor from Asus. The Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ is an absolutely fantastic -- and positively big -- monitor with top-of-the-line specs, and it usually costs $1,000. But as long as this Black Friday deal lasts, you can save $200 and pay just $800 for one of the best gaming experiences you can get.

What makes this such a great monitor? For starters, the fact that this is a 43-inch screen, which is more like a TV than a typical monitor. It's massive, and it will immerse you in your games like no other monitor can. Plus, it comes in a super-sharp 4K resolution, so it can make the most of a powerful graphics card or the latest consoles. It even has a 144Hz refresh rate - complete with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support - and if we're being realistic, all but the most powerful desktop GPUs right now is going to have a hard time keeping up with that. But that also means you're future-proofed for years to come. And if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, this monitor supports HDMI 2.1, so you can play your games at 4K and 120Hz for the best possible experience.

But that's not all. This monitor also comes with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, one of the best HDR certifications a display can achieve. This means you can get an absolutely fantastic HDR experience, preserving detail in both shadows and highlights while delivering a very high dynamic range thanks to the maximum brightness of 1000 nits. The display can even cover 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, so the colors in your games and everything else you do should look great. The monitor even comes with a calibration report so you know exactly what you're getting in terms of color accuracy.

All of this makes for a phenomenal gaming experience, but you can also use this screen for media consumption or even productivity, if you like having a large canvas to work with. $800 is a fantastic price for what you're getting here.

If it's a little too big for you, however, you can check out other Black Friday PC and laptop deals that are still available right now.