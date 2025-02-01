AMD's 800 motherboard series has been expanded with the B850 chipset, precisely what the Asus ROG Strix has at a more reasonable price point. And by reasonable price I mean it's cheaper than the company's X870 motherboards, but this is by no means a budget-friendly choice for those who don't wish to splash out on fancy model names. This is a fine example of what can be done with the B850 chipset, a mid-range option for AMD's AM5 platform. It's not quite as advanced as the X870, but you won't feel you're missing out on much.

What this motherboard gets right is a great UEFI BIOS, as is expected with modern motherboards from Asus, as well as reliable power delivery through some high-quality components, excellent connectivity through both wired and wireless LAN points, and four M.2 SSDs, two of which are PCIe 5.0. It's not perfect, however. This thing is pricey for a B850 motherboard. There's also no USB 4, which was one of the highlights of this generation of chipsets, and the lack of any debug LED screen is just strange on a motherboard costing $300.

About this review: Asus provided XDA with a sample but had no input to its contents ahead of publication.

Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi 7.5 / 10 This motherboard truly is special in that it shows how far you can push the B850 chipset, but it's expensive and doesn't quite offer everything more important to the average gamer. It's great, but there are better options out there. Pros & Cons Solid UEFI BIOS support

Reliable power delivery

Great connectviity

Four M.2 SSD slots Fairly expensive for a B850 board

Not vastly superior to B650

No debug LED

USB 4? $300 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The Asus Rog Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi costs $300, which is a premium price for such a chipset-touting AM5 board. That's not to say it isn't worth the asking price, but I would have liked to see more features added to warrant the additional cost against other B850 motherboards. Available right now, this motherboard supports AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series processors. 16+2+2 phases for power delivery ensure you'll have no trouble using this board with even an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU. RAM is also right up there with support for DDR5-8000, though your mileage will vary.

There are also two PCIE 5.0 SSD slots for M.2 drives and an additional two PCIe 4.0 for good measure. If you do need to connect a SATA drive or two, a few ports are available though you will need to use a PCI expansion card for more than two. M.2 storage is the future and we're seeing fewer SATA III ports make it to the motherboard I/O. Thankfully, Asus didn't cut any corners for networking with 2.5Gb and WiFi 7 LAN and there's an array of high-speed USB ports on the rear of the motherboard. There's just one thing missing from this wonderful list; an LED debug display.

Specifications Form Factor ATX Chipset AMD B850 Socket AM5 CPU Support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, 9000 Power Phases 16+2+2 Memory Slots 4 Memory Type DDR5-8000 Storage interfaces 2x PCIe 5.0 SSD, 2x PCIE 4.0 SSD, 2x SATA III PCI Slots 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 Audio ALC4080 Rear I/O 1x USB-C 20Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 4x USB-A 5Gbps, 4x USB-A 2.0, 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 1x 2.5Gb LAN, 2x audio jacks, 1x Optical S/PDIF RBG Support Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Debug LED No Expand

What I like

Excellent performance

Asus is known for its solid, reliable motherboards, and the ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi is no exception. This is one stable platform for the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. Even running a Ryzen 9 9950X was no issue for the VRMs and everything else on the board. Granted, you won't be scoring overclocking world records with this foundation, but it's certainly worth considering for more powerful systems and gaming-focused builds. We've got PCIe 5.0 everywhere, including the primary PCI expansion slot and two M.2 storage slots. PCIe 4.0 is present for everything else, and DDR5 memory could run up to 8000 MT/s, depending on your configuration.