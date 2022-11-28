Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition $1100 $1700 Save $600 Now $600 off, this Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a beast of a gaming laptop to pick up. $1100 Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals are here and we're ready to help you save. As usual, the laptop deals are flooding in, and the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a powerful gaming laptop seeing a pretty decent discount. If you're in the market for a high performance Ryzen 9 series laptop, here's a deal for you.

Right now, you can grab the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,100 from Best buy. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,700, so that's a generous 35% discount. This means you're saving $600 off of its base price, which is a pretty good deal for a laptop packed with a Radeon RX 6800M GPU.

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition variant in this Cyber Monday laptop deal is outfitted with a stunning 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. The computing portion is handled by a mighty AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor that can go up to 4.8GHz. AMD's Radeon RX 6800M chip with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory handles graphics, while a speedy 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD provides ample storage.

The performance is snappy with this one thanks to its octa-core Ryzen 9 CPU. The ROG Strix Scar 15 also comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM out of the box.

Connectivity-wise, it has a decent amount of ports. You get a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port capable of DisplayPort and PD charging, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an HDMI 2.0b port. When it comes to networking, apart from supporting Wi-Fi 6, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 features ethernet connectivity as well. You certainly won't have to worry about running out of places to plug in all your laptop accessories.

Cyber Monday has begun and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on gaming laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday PC and laptop deals hub for the best discounts.