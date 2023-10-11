ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) $1680 $2000 Save $320 The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a powerful gaming laptop with a 24-core Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, giving you enough power to play any and all modern games without worry. It usually costs $2,000, but this deal knocks it down to just $1,680. $1680 at Amazon

Asus makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and right now, you can save on a top-tier ROG Strix G16 thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. This laptop comes with top-tier specs including a 24-core CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, giving you the power to run just about any modern game without issue. All that power usually costs $2,000, but now, you can grab it for just $1,680. That's still a lot of money, but you're getting a lot of laptop in return.

Why the Asus ROG Strix G16 is great for gaming

As mentioned above, Asus makes excellent gaming laptops, and the ROG Strix G16 is no different. Performance-wise, it's a beast, featuring an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with a whopping 24 cores and 32 threads, capable of boosting up to 5.6GHz. It's an insanely fast processor, and it's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a total 140W of power. Here, you get a ton of power to play any and all games you're interested in without a problem. It even uses liquid metal cooling to ensure performance isn't slowed down by poor thermals.

The display on this configuration only comes in Full HD+ (1920x1200) resolution, so it's not super impressive, but it makes total sense for this hardware. You're going to be able to drive this display to its limits and increase the graphical fidelity even in more demanding games, so you get the best visuals at a smooth frame rate. It also covers 100% of sRGB, so colors look great on this display.

Of course, it's a gaming laptop, so there's a lot of RGB, too, and Asus also puts a lot of emphasis on the keyboard, which has a travel distance of 1.9mm, very deep for a laptop. All in all, this is a great gaming laptop that's now available at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. There's no telling when it will be this cheap again, so we highly recommend getting it while you can. Otherwise, check out other great Prime Day laptop deals for even more savings.