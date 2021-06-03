ASUS announces ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition with AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU

AMD recently announced its new range of Radeon RX 6000M series mobile GPUs at Computex 2021. Following the announcement, ASUS introduced two new gaming laptops under the ROG (Republic of Gamers) branding. The new ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition are the first notebooks powered by the Radeon RX 6800M, AMD’s newest and most powerful laptop GPU.

ASUS hasn’t given a whole lot of details about the pricing of these new laptops, but we do know that the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition come with 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays with up to 300Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time along with FreeSync Premium.

The laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 59000 HX octa-core CPU, which means it is an all-AMD package. Hence, these laptops take advantage of AMD’s SmartShift tech that allows automatic adjustment of load on CPU and GPU and an overall boost in performance by up to 15%. The new Radeon RX 6800M GPU is based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture and is claimed to run modern AAA games at frame rates comparable to or better than NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 mobile GPU.

The rest of the features include up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. I/O ports on the laptops include HDMI 2.0, three USB Type-A slots, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm combo-audio jack, and an Ethernet port. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1 dual 4W speakers, AI mic noise-canceling, and an inbuilt array microphone. The battery on both the laptops is rated at 90Wr, which is claimed to last up to 11.4 hours of video playback and fast battery charging with 50% charge in 30 minutes.

ASUS hasn’t finalized a launch date but says that the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition will be available soon while the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition will be available in the third quarter of 2021.