ASUS ROG Strix Impact III $40 $70 Save $30 A simple looking gaming mouse with lots of performance perks. Get it now for 43% off while you still can. $40 at Amazon

There are a lot of great gaming mice on the market, but if you're not looking to spend a lot and want something that's still going to deliver, then the Asus ROG Strix Impact III is going to be for you. This mouse delivers great performance thanks to its 36K DPI sensor.

Related Best gaming mice in 2024 From affordable wired ones to wireless professional esports options, these are the best gaming mice you can buy.

Furthermore, when it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 618 hours. And perhaps best of all, right now, you can save quite a bit with this discount from Amazon that drops the price by 43%, knocking it down to just $40 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix Impact III?

So the most important thing here is that the wireless mouse is going to be pretty accurate thanks to its aforementioned 36,000 dpi sensor. Not only that, but you're also going to get fantastic reliability when it comes to the wireless connection thanks to the Asus SpeedNova wireless dongle that transmits over a 2.4Ghz signal.

The mouse is great for both right and left-handed users with its ambidextrous, and comes in at just 57 grams which is pretty lightweight. You also get excellent switches that are both responsive and swappable. And with its 618-hour battery life, chances are, you won't really need to swap out batteries much.

So get it while it's still discounted, because its $40 price tag is an absolute steal for this model. Or if you want to check out some other mice, we have some great recommendations.