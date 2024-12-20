Nothing beats a 360mm radiator when it comes to CPU AIO liquid coolers. One with a 420mm radiator and three 140mm fans would offer slightly better performance, but every 360 AIO should perform largely the same. This is especially so when numerous available coolers use the same Asetek pumps and specs. The Asus ROG Strix LC III ARGB is a solid performer with a fancy LCD on the CPU block, RGB-enabled fans on the radiator, and two color options for various PC builds.

Choice is abundant for cooling a CPU and while a 360mm radiator-touting AIO could be overkill, it's warranted for today's chips and overclocking. An addressable LCD on the CPU block allows for just about anything to be displayed within the PC case. RGB lighting through the fans can be controlled through the motherboard RGB headers so everything can be synchronized across multiple components. The most important part of any CPU cooler is not the screen or fancy fans, but the thermal performance.

Thankfully, Asus knows a thing or two about keeping components cool and the ROG Strix LC III 360 ARGB would be a great addition to any PC build.

About this review: Asus provided XDA with a ROG Strix LC III 360 ARGB sample but had no input before publication.

Your changes have been saved Asus ROG Strix LC III 360 ARGB 8 / 10 The Asus ROG Strix LC III 360 ARGB is a great AIO cooler and one that can handle the most powerful AMD and Intel processors. It's slightly on the pricey side, especially compared to the competition but is worth purchasing for the LCD and integration with other Asus hardware. Pros Gorgeous LCD on the CPU block

Impressive thermal performance

Great build quality Cons Expensive

Fans don't interlock $235 at Amazon $235 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

The most important consideration for any CPU cooler is the price. Even budget-friendly and value solutions can keep capable chips from overheating. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo is one of my favorite coolers costing just $30. So how does a $250 AIO liquid cooler stack up against one that costs a fraction? It all depends on how you plan to use the CPU and the PC.

An AIO such as the Asus ROG Strix LC III 360 ARGB is an expensive cooler but has considerably more headroom for additional heat.

A cheaper CPU cooler is great for lower loads and small bursts, but running a high-end CPU such as the Intel Core i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 9950X for longer periods will fully saturate the heatsink on the air cooler and you'll hit the thermal limit. An AIO such as the Asus ROG Strix LC III 360 ARGB is an expensive cooler but has considerably more headroom for additional heat.

The loudest the fans will get is 36 dBA, according to Asus. The three blowers can hit speeds of up to 2,200 RPM if needed, though since it has a massive radiator, you won't notice them spin up too high often. Supporting LGA 1700, 1200, and 115x for Intel, as well as AM5 and AM4 for AMD, you won't have any trouble installing the CPU cooler on most modern motherboards.

Specifications Brand Asus Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Noise Level 36 dBA Fan Speed 800 - 2200 RPM

Design and features

We received our Asus ROG Strix LC III ARGB sample in all-white and it looks stunning. Everything is finished to a high standard and packaged securely during transit. Inside the box is the preassembled AIO kit, although the fans are detached. These are your standard blowers, each with a three-pin of their own for operation. This is a drop from what other brands are offering. In our recent review of Corsair's iCUE Link Titan 360 RX RGB AIO, not only are the fans already installed on the radiator but they interlock, cutting down cable management.

A bag of goodies is included with the kit, which has all the necessary brackets and screws for mounting the cooler to an AMD or Intel CPU. Various sockets are supported, including the latest from both platforms. The three fans in question are the ROG Strix AF-125 ARGB and they're pretty good, rated to hit 2,200 RPM. These should provide ample airflow without causing too much noise. Some neat subtle design elements are on the fan frames, which is a nice extra Asus didn't have to go to great lengths to do. Anti-vibration pads are present on all edges too.