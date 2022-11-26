ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 $1649.99 $1999.99 Save $350 The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is the company's top-of-the-line gaming laptop, and this model has an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. This $350 makes it easier on the wallet. $1,649.99 at Best Buy

When it comes to gaming laptops, it doesn't get much better than Asus' ROG Strix Scar line, which is the company's top-of-the-line model. However, that also means they can be quite pricy - and that's why this late Black Friday deal is so good. Right now, you can save $350 on a very powerful configuration featuring an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. That makes this beastly machine a more palatable $1,649.99 instead of $1,999.99, and while that's still not exactly cheap, it's definitely much easier to swallow.

You're really not missing out on performance with this machine. The Intel Core i9-12900H processor comes with a whopping 14 cores and 20 threads, and it can boost up to 5GHz, so whether you're gaming or working, you have all the CPU performance you need. And the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is one of the best laptop GPUs you can find anywhere, and this model has a whopping 150W of power, making this one of the most powerful laptops around for gaming. You also get 16GB of RAM (though you can always upgrade later) and a 1TB SSD to store your games.

Of course, gaming laptops also need a great display, and the ROG Strix Scar 15 gives you a Full HD panel with a super-smooth 300Hz refresh rate, perfect for games that require split-second reactions, like multiplayer shooters. Every game will run very smoothly on this screen, though, and even if it doesn't matter that much to your performance, it looks great. The screen covers 100% of sRGB, so color reproduction is also quite good.

Because this is Asus' top-of-the-line laptop, there's a lot of extra things here, too. The keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, and there are RGB lights around the front of the laptop and on the lid. And you can store your customization settings in the red keystone that's inserted on the right side of the laptop, so if you have to switch laptops for some reason, you can take your settings with you. The hinge also has a customizable plastic cap with a few options to choose from out of the box, and Asus even provides a 3D model you can print yourself to replace the ones that come in the box.

All of this is why the ROG Strix Scar 15 is usually pretty expensive, but with a $350 discount, now is the best time to buy one if you've been waiting for an opportunity. If it's a bit too much for you, check out other Black Friday PC and laptop deals that might be interesting to you.