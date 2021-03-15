ASUS brings new ROG Strix and Strix Scar gaming laptops, and GA35 gaming desktop to India

ASUS is bringing its new line of gaming products under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding to India. Announced globally in January, the company is primarily offering its new laptops and desktops with AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series processors instead of Intel. Of course, these new gaming machines will include the latest GPU options from NVIDIA under its new GeForce RTX 30-series. The new range includes the revamped ROG Strix G15 and G17, the Strix Scar G15 and G17, the TUF A15, and the Strix GA35 desktop.

ASUS ROG Strix 2021: Specifications

Specification ASUS ROG Strix Scar G15 and G17 ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17 ASUS TUF A15 ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Dimensions & Weight Strix Scar G15: 354.9 x 259.9 x 22.69 ~ 27.2mm 2.3kgs

Strix Scar G17: 395 x 282.1 x 23.4 ~ 27.5 mm 2.7kgs

Strix G15: 354.9 x 259.9 x 22.69 ~ 27.2mm 2.3kgs

Strix G17: 395 x 282.1 x 23.4 ~ 27.5 mm 2.7kgs

359.8 x 256 x 22.8~24.3 mm

2.3kgs 279 x 433 x 501mm

15kgs Display Strix Scar G15 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, Adaptive Sync 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync

Strix Scar G17 17.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, Adaptive Sync 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync

Strix G15 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, Adaptive Sync 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync

Strix G17 17.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, Adaptive Sync 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync

15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS 144Hz refresh rate

NA Processor Options: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Options: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Options: AMD Ryzen R9 5900X

AMD Ryzen R7 5800X GPU Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM & Storage 32GB DDR4 3200MHz (Upgradeable to 64GB)

2x PCIe SSD Slot M.2 (Support up to 2TB) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (Upgradeable to 32GB)

2x PCIe SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz

2x PCIe SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz

1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

Up to 2TB SATA 7200RPM HDD Power 90Whr battery

USB Type-C PD 100W support

240W Adapter 90Whr battery

USB Type-C PD 100W support

240W Adapter 90Whr battery 700W 80-Plus Gold rated PSU I/O 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

RJ-45 Ethernet

HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

Power (DC) input port 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0

RJ-45 Ethernet

HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

Power (DC) input port 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4

RJ-45 Ethernet

HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

Power (DC) input port Front

-2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type A

-2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type C

-Microphone-in

-Audio-out

-2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type A -2 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type C -Microphone-in -Audio-out Rear

-4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

-3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A

-USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

-HDMI 2.0

-DisplayPort 1.2

-RJ45

-5 x audio jacks

-SPDIF Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Quad-speakers

Dolby Atmos

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

Smart Amp

Optical mechanical keyboard

Per-key RGB lighting

RGB lighting strips Quad-speakers

Dolby Atmos

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

Smart Amp

Per-key/4-zone RGB lighting Single-zone RGB backlit keyboard Expandable hot-swap hard disk bays

RGB lighting with Aura Sync

AIO liquid cooling

Starting with the flagship gaming laptops, the ROG Strix Scar G15 and Scar G17 this year offer super-fast 300Hz refresh rate displays with a 3ms response time. You can also opt for a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. These laptops will be offered with either the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor while GPU options include the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or the top of the line RTX 3080. These notebooks also feature the first-ever optical-mechanical keyboard, which is said to offer fast response and high durability.

Other notable features of the new Strix Scar series include a higher screen-to-body ratio, smaller footprint, and bigger battery with USB Type-C charging support. The laptops also offer quad speakers alongside Dolby Atmos, two-way AI noise-canceling microphones process both input and output audio to make chats clearer and disturbance-free.

The non-Scar variants, the ROG Strix G15 and Strix G17 skip on the opti-mechanical keyboard and come with minor design changes compared to the Scar variants. These come with pretty much the same hardware internals, including the new AMD processor and NVIDIA GPU options. ASUS will also offer an Electro Punk edition that features a comic-book-inspired ‘Coded Puzzle’ aesthetic and a speckled pink accent on the hinge.

Next, we have the Strix GA35 gaming desktop which is an update from last year’s variant. While the chassis remains the same with quintessential ASUS ROG aesthetics along with RGB lighting that can be controlled using the Aura Sync software. The new desktop now offers CPU options of either the AMD Ryzen R9 5900X or the Ryzen R7 5800X on an ASUS X570 motherboard, and NVIDIA’s new GPUs, the GeForce RTX 3070 or the RTX 3080, depending on the configuration you choose. ASUS is also going to continue offering an AIO liquid cooler for the CPU and a 700W 80-Plus Gold-rated power supply.

Lastly, ASUS is also bringing the new TUF A15 laptop. This is again an update for last year’s model that comes with hardware changes including the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 90Whr battery.

Pricing and Availability

ASUS hasn’t shared the complete pricing, but the new ROG Strix G15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070 would cost ₹1,57,990 and will be available in the first half of April 2021. The larger Strix 17 with the same configuration will cost ₹1,50,990 starting 22 March 2021. The ROG Strix Scar G15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 GPU will be available for ₹1,54,990 starting 22 march 2021. The ROG Strix Scar 17 with the Ryzen 9 CPU and RX 3080 will be available for ₹2,34,990 from the first half of April 2021. The new Strix GA35 gaming desktop will also be available next month at a starting price of ₹1,99,990 loaded with the AMD Ryzen R7 5800X and the RTX 3070 GPU. The TUF A15 is priced at ₹1,03,990 and will be available starting April 2021.