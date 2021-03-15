ASUS brings new ROG Strix and Strix Scar gaming laptops, and GA35 gaming desktop to India
ASUS is bringing its new line of gaming products under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding to India. Announced globally in January, the company is primarily offering its new laptops and desktops with AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series processors instead of Intel. Of course, these new gaming machines will include the latest GPU options from NVIDIA under its new GeForce RTX 30-series. The new range includes the revamped ROG Strix G15 and G17, the Strix Scar G15 and G17, the TUF A15, and the Strix GA35 desktop.
ASUS ROG Strix 2021: Specifications
|Specification
|ASUS ROG Strix Scar G15 and G17
|ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17
|ASUS TUF A15
|ASUS ROG Strix GA35
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|Options:
|Options:
|Options:
|GPU
|Options:
|Options:
|Options:
|RAM & Storage
|Power
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Other Features
Starting with the flagship gaming laptops, the ROG Strix Scar G15 and Scar G17 this year offer super-fast 300Hz refresh rate displays with a 3ms response time. You can also opt for a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. These laptops will be offered with either the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor while GPU options include the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or the top of the line RTX 3080. These notebooks also feature the first-ever optical-mechanical keyboard, which is said to offer fast response and high durability.
Other notable features of the new Strix Scar series include a higher screen-to-body ratio, smaller footprint, and bigger battery with USB Type-C charging support. The laptops also offer quad speakers alongside Dolby Atmos, two-way AI noise-canceling microphones process both input and output audio to make chats clearer and disturbance-free.
The non-Scar variants, the ROG Strix G15 and Strix G17 skip on the opti-mechanical keyboard and come with minor design changes compared to the Scar variants. These come with pretty much the same hardware internals, including the new AMD processor and NVIDIA GPU options. ASUS will also offer an Electro Punk edition that features a comic-book-inspired ‘Coded Puzzle’ aesthetic and a speckled pink accent on the hinge.
Next, we have the Strix GA35 gaming desktop which is an update from last year’s variant. While the chassis remains the same with quintessential ASUS ROG aesthetics along with RGB lighting that can be controlled using the Aura Sync software. The new desktop now offers CPU options of either the AMD Ryzen R9 5900X or the Ryzen R7 5800X on an ASUS X570 motherboard, and NVIDIA’s new GPUs, the GeForce RTX 3070 or the RTX 3080, depending on the configuration you choose. ASUS is also going to continue offering an AIO liquid cooler for the CPU and a 700W 80-Plus Gold-rated power supply.
Lastly, ASUS is also bringing the new TUF A15 laptop. This is again an update for last year’s model that comes with hardware changes including the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 90Whr battery.
Pricing and Availability
ASUS hasn’t shared the complete pricing, but the new ROG Strix G15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070 would cost ₹1,57,990 and will be available in the first half of April 2021. The larger Strix 17 with the same configuration will cost ₹1,50,990 starting 22 March 2021. The ROG Strix Scar G15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 GPU will be available for ₹1,54,990 starting 22 march 2021. The ROG Strix Scar 17 with the Ryzen 9 CPU and RX 3080 will be available for ₹2,34,990 from the first half of April 2021. The new Strix GA35 gaming desktop will also be available next month at a starting price of ₹1,99,990 loaded with the AMD Ryzen R7 5800X and the RTX 3070 GPU. The TUF A15 is priced at ₹1,03,990 and will be available starting April 2021.