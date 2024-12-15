Your changes have been saved Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming $380 $480 Save $100 The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a high-end Asus motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 graphics, three PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to its large 18+2 stage VRM. $380 at Amazon $380 at Newegg $380 at B&H

There are a lot of great motherboards on the market right now, especially if you're searching for one for AMD's AM5 chip. With that said, we have a great lineup of AM5 motherboards we'd recommend, but if you're looking for our top choice, then it has to be the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming. You really can't go wrong here, with support for Ryzen 9000 CPUs, along with PCIe 5.0 graphics and PCIe 5.0 SSD slots.

Of course, you can always use other AMD AM5 CPUs as well, so if you're planning on running Ryzen 8000 or 7000 chips, you can be sure this motherboard will be able to handle that. And while this motherboard typically comes in with an MSRP of $480, it can now be had for $100 less, hitting one of its lowest prices at just $380 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming motherboard?

This motherboard really does ensure that you won't have to upgrade your system for quite some time. Not only does it support the latest AMD CPUs, but it also has a plethora of ports and slots to accommodate anything that you can throw at it.

We also loved that it had multiple PCIe 5.0 slots and enough power to support overclocking. Furthermore, it also comes with a great design and layout that makes building a PC around it easy. It also delivers great performance, providing the ability to push AMD CPUs to their limits.

Sure, there are higher performing motherboards out there, but this one will leave you satisfied and not wanting anymore. So get this deal while you can because it's at a fantastic price during this promotion. And don't forget to pick up a copy of Windows 11 Pro if you haven't — it's now just $18.