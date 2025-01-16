Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming $360 $480 Save $120 The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a high-end Asus motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 graphics, three PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to its large 18+2 stage VRM. $360 at Amazon $360 at Newegg $360 at B&H

If you're planning on building a new PC, chances are you're looking at AMD CPUs and motherboards. Of course, there are lots of different options out there, so in order to make the best selection, you're going to first want to figure out what you're going to be using this PC for before buying all your parts.

Related Best motherboards for AMD CPUs in 2025 If you're looking to build a rig with AMD CPUs, you're going to need the right motherboard.

If you're set on going with an AMD AM5 chip, then we recommend going with this Asus ROG Strix motherboard that currently sits at the top of the list. Perhaps the best part about it is that it's currently on sale, coming in with a massive discount that knocks $120 off its original retail price. This brings it down to its lowest price yet, so grab this deal while you can before it's gone.

What's great about the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming motherboard?

Close

There are a lot of great reasons to buy this motherboard, but our top reasons would be if you're looking to build a new AM5 gaming PC, will use or buy DDR5 RAM, plan to overclock, and also plan on using multiple M.2 SSDs. Of course, you can't go wrong with this motherboard because it offers pretty much everything that you want and need.

Not only do you get support for the latest hardware, but you also get excellent parts that make up this motherboard, along with fantastic cooling. In addition to all of the above, you also get plenty of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jacks, and numerous USB-A and USB-C ports. Those that want a little customization will be happy to know that there's also Aura Sync RGB lighting as well.

Related ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming review: One of the best AM5 motherboards to date Here we are, checking out this mighty mid-range ASUS motherboard with full support for the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs.

As we stated in our review, this is one of the best AM5 motherboards that you can buy. Not only does it pack everything you need with awesome support for top-end hardware, but it also comes in at a price that's more than fair. While it's normally $480, it can now be had for less with a massive discount that takes $120 off. So get it from Amazon, Newegg or B&H Photo Video while you still can at this stellar price before it's gone.