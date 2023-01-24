Here we are, checking out this mighty mid-range ASUS motherboard with full support for the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Picking the right motherboard for an AMD Ryzen 7000 processor can be a lengthy task if you're not quite sure what to look for. The ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi is a mid-tier motherboard from the company that offers some impressive specifications at a reasonable price for the premium AMD X670 chipset. This review will take a closer look at the motherboard and put it to the test to see if it's worthy of a spot in our best motherboard collection.

If you want the short version, we'd highly recommend investing in this motherboard and using it as the foundation for your AMD Ryzen 7000 PC build. It comes with multiple PCIe 5.0 slots for expansion cards and storage, as well as DDR5 RAM support and a good enough power delivery design for overclocking the CPU. It's not the most powerful AM5 board out there, but it's also not packed full of features you likely won't need.

Source: ASUS Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a high-end Asus motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 graphics, three PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to its large 18+2 stage VRM. Memory Type DDR5-6400+ Form Factor ATX CPU Support AMD Ryzen 7000+ Chipset X670 Socket AM5 Power Phases 18+2 PCI Slots 2x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCie 4.0 x16 Storage 4x SATA, 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Audio Realtek ALC4080 Networking Intel 2.5Gb, 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Internal I/O 1x 4-pin CPU Fan header, 1x 4-pin CPU OPT Fan header, 1x 4-pin AIO Pump header, 5x 4-pin Chassis Fan header, 1x 24-pin Main Power connector, 2x 8-pin +12V Power connector, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connector, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 header, 3x USB 2.0 headers, 3x Addressable Gen 2 headers, 1x AURA RGB header, 1x Alteration Mode Switch, 1x CPU Over Voltage jumper, 1x Front Panel Audio header (AAFP), 1x Start button, 1x 20-3 pin System Panel header with Chassis intrude function, 1x Thermal Sensor header, 1x Thunderbolt header Rear I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, 10x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI port, 1x Wi-Fi Module, 1x Intel 2.5Gb LAN, 5x Gold-plated audio jacks, 1x Optical S/PDIF out port, 1x BIOS FlashBack button, 1x Clear CMOS button See at Amazon See at Newegg

Price and availability

The MSRP of the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi is $499.

The ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi was released alongside the launch of the original Ryzen 7000 processors in 2022. Its MSRP is $499. The price of AM5 motherboards is relatively high compared to older boards and you can easily spend almost $1,000 on one designed for workstation and enthusiast use.

The list of specs is on par with what one can expect from a mid-tier X670 motherboard. The four DIMM slots only officially support DDR5-6400 which is less than some of its close competitors, though your mileage may vary when attempting to utilize faster memory.

Design and features



Excellent motherboard design and layout.

Plenty of fan and water pump headers.

Solid internal and rear I/O.

The design of the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi is very much like its predecessor AM4 motherboard, the ROG Strix X570-E Gaming. That's not a bad thing since it's a very stealthy and sleek-looking motherboard, which should fit in well with a variety of PC build themes. There's some RGB lighting but it's not obnoxious.

It's a very stealthy and sleek-looking motherboard, which should fit in well with a variety of PC build themes.

We've got two 8-pin +12V headers in the top-left, though only one is required to be connected. A few cooling headers across and we reach the four DDR5 DIMM slots. Its possible to install up to 128GB of DDR5 system memory on this motherboard, using DIMM slots next to the AM5 socket. ASUS provides a power button and LCD status display in the top-right corner of the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi for troubleshooting.

Two full-size PCI slots are 5.0 and another is 4.0. The same is found with the four M.2 slots. Two are capable of PCIe 5.0 speeds and the other two are PCIe 4.0. For 2.5- or 3.5-inch drives, four SATA 3 ports are available. You can connect a lot of storage to the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi.

The rear I/O has a plethora of ports to play with. There's a total of 13 USB 3.2 ports, three of which are USB-C. A DisplayPort and HDMI port can be used to connect a display to the board without requiring a dedicated GPU, thanks to the inclusion of integrated graphics on all AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. Then there's the networking, which consists of a Wi-Fi 6E module and a single 2.5Gb LAN port.

Five audio jacks are present with gold plating and a single Optical S/PDIF port can be utilized for HD entertainment.

Performance



Great performance with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

Capable of overclocking even the AMD Ryzen 9 7950.

The performance between X670 chipset motherboards will be in a similar range until you start overclocking an AMD 7000 series processor. Once you start pushing the CPU beyond factory-set limits, the board's power delivery design and other capabilities will be placed under greater strain. Motherboards with beefier specs will handle the additional load better than more affordable X670 boards.

The ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi has an 18+2 phase power delivery design. What this means is the motherboard is capable of delivering stable and more reliable power to the processor and other vital components. Generally, the more phases on the motherboard, the cleaner the power will be and the further you can push components before encountering system instability.

The ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi has an 18+2 phase power delivery design for stable overclocking.

To put this motherboard to the test, we're utilizing the latest AMD processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. It's the flagship processor and would be able to push the board hard with its 16 cores and 32 threads. We'll post some figures in the table below, but we're seeing similar performance to the Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master.

Benchmark ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi CPU-Z 763 / 15,349 Geekbench 5.0 2,199 / 23,348 PCMark 10 8,798 7-Zip 157 MB/s / 2899 MB/s Corona 1.3* 38 s Cinebench R23 1,971 / 35,932 HandBrake (4K encode)* 922 s

*Lower scores are better.

As expected, the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi allows the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X to operate at optimal levels. While the motherboard is an important factor, how fast the processor will run primarily depends on the attached cooling solution. Because this isn't a premium board designed for enthusiasts, you can even enjoy using an AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor with the Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi.

Regardless of which AMD Ryzen 7000 processor you plan on using, you'll have a great time with this board.

Competition



Strong value when compared against other AM5 motherboards.

There's plenty of competition for the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming, including a few motherboards from ASUS itself. For our AMD Ryzen 7000 reviews, we tested a few X670 motherboards as well as the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming. Another great example would be the Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master. ASUS does win with regard to more PCIe 5.0 slots for expansion cards and storage, but the specs are very similar.

It's possible to save a considerable amount of money on an X670 motherboard. The MSI PRO X670-P is one such affordable motherboard. You'll spot slower DDR5 RAM support, PCIe 4.0 for the expansion slots, and just one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for SSD storage. It's about half the price of the more premium X670E motherboards, but you will be losing out on some of the features that may not be relevant to your PC build anyway.

We compiled a list of the best AMD motherboards that would be worth checking to see some other excellent board options, including some with the more affordable B650 chipset.

Should you buy the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming?



You should buy the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming if:

You plan on building an AMD Ryzen 7000-powered PC.

You either have or plan on buying and using DDR5 RAM.

You may plan to overclock the CPU.

You plan on using multiple M.2 SSDs.

You shouldn't buy the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming if:

You don't want to swap out an older CPU and/or RAM.

You want the absolute best performing AM5 motherboard.

You want the most affordable AM5 motherboard.

The ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi is an impressive motherboard. It has everything you'd need for a very capable AMD Ryzen 7000 PC build. The VRM setup and power design allow for quite the punch through overclocking and even when running at stock settings, you'll not encounter any stability issues. Supporting the latest DDR5 RAM, we ran successful tests using DDR5-6400 kits.

The five M.2 slots is excellent for switching to speedier NVMe SSD storage for the OS, as well as favorite apps, games, and just about anything else. And you'll be able to connect plenty of fans to the board, thanks to the five chassis fan headers that each can support a 3-way splitter, totaling 15 blowers. There are also headers for CPU coolers and water cooling.

Connectivity on the rear is also brilliant, thanks to the 10 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 port. It's not the most powerful motherboard, nor is it the most affordable, so if you're searching for a mid-tier AM5 AMD motherboard, the ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi is a solid pick.