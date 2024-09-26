Good monitors are an integral part of a complete desktop gaming setup. Unlike with other components, such as a gaming headset that can become uncomfortable or a subpar microphone that impedes your ability to stream or play with friends, even a merely okay monitor will get the job done with minimal impact on your actual gameplay.

However, with budget-friendly and midrange monitors becoming more and more capable, you really don't have to settle unless you want to. The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS is a gaming monitor perched on the fence between the magical midrange and premium product territories. It's not the absolute best of the best - that would be an OLED screen, in many gamers' opinions - but it's still a bright, snappy display that combines high refresh rates and a crisp 4K display for an overall gaming experience unrivaled by other IPS monitors.

About this review: Asus provided me with a ROG Strix XG27UCS monitor for the purpose of this review. Asus had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Price, specs, and availability

Expect to invest between $400 and $600 on a 27/28-inch 4K gaming monitor. With an MSRP of $500, the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS falls in the middle of that range, beating out comparable monitors from brands like Gigabyte and Acer in terms of affordability.

Asus' own US storefront is a good place to look for this gaming monitor, but it's also available through Newegg and Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS Max. Refresh Rate 160 Hz Brand Asus ROG Screen Size 27 inch Response Time 1ms (GTG) Inputs 1x USB-C; 1x DisplayPort 1.4; 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm jack Speakers None Touchscreen No Display Technology Fast IPS Dimensions With Stand: 24.20 in W x 20.19 in H x 8.61 in D; Without Stand: 24.20 in W x 14.45 in H x 2.37 in D Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Tilt -5 - 20° Swivel -45 - 45° Pivot -90 - 90° Kensington Lock Yes Height Adjustment 0 - 4.72 in (0 - 120 mm) VESA Wall Mounting 100x100mm Expand

Design and connectivity

The XG27UCS lacks a little in the input department

The XG27UCS is business in the front, party in the back. With its scheme of dark grays and blacks, the accentual red ring around the monitor stand base is the most visually alluring component of the monitor - from the front. Asus' artistic detail comes to life on the back of the display, where an intricate, circuit-board-like linework connects the controls and spreads across half of the panel. It's almost a shame to see this design hidden in the back.

Asus' artistic detail comes to life on the back of the display, where an intricate, circuit-board-like linework connects the controls and spreads across half of the panel.

All the ports and buttons can be found on the rear - notably, there are no buttons along the monitor's bottom edge. For ports on the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS, we have one HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port, as well as a 3.5mm jack for external audio devices. Some gamers may be disappointed to see only one HDMI 2.1 and only one DisplayPort. There's no speakers on the monitor itself.

Despite the majority of this monitor's aesthetic flair being on the back of the display, where visual appeal makes little difference, I do like the look of the XG27UCS. It mixes a mostly matte finish with gloss accents, in a very true-to-ROG style. You'll certainly never forget what brand of monitor this is, with ROG branding appearing multiple times across the monitor base, stand, and display case itself, including a large ROG cutout on the back of the panel.

What I liked about the Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS

Good range of motion in the stand and (mostly) true-to-life color