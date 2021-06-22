ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ 43-inch 4K gaming monitor gets Xbox certification

ASUS has announced that its 43-inch ROG Strix XG43UQ large-format gaming monitor will now be available in a special Xbox Edition. First showcased back in April, the 43-inch 4K monitor is now getting a special Xbox certification allowing owners of the new Xbox Series X|S consoles to tap into some of the high-end features.

According to ASUS, the Xbox edition of the ROG Strix XG43UQ is co-developed with Microsoft and comes with a built-in Xbox mode for best color, contrast, and hue performance when paired with either of the new consoles. Up until now, the monitor had certain limitations as cited by users on the official Xbox forums. It seems that those issues have been fixed with this new edition, but there is no clarity on whether existing owners of the Strix XG43UQ will be able to get access to the new Xbox mode.

As for the display itself, It comes with HDMI 2.1 that enables 4K 120Hz gameplay on the latest consoles, and DSC technology enables 4K 144 Hz via DisplayPort 1.4. The display also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) Sync technology. The panel is DisplayHDR 1000 certified with up to 90% DCI‑P3 and 125% sRGB color gamut coverage. The monitor offers two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort 1.4, a headphone jack, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-B for hub connectivity. It even comes bundled with remote control for users to tinker with the display settings easily. Other features include 1ms MPRT (moving picture response time), three preset HDR modes, and 10W stereo speakers powered by ASUS SonicMaster technology.

The official Xbox press release suggests that the new Xbox certified ROG Strix XG43U gaming monitor will be available starting October. Prices will be confirmed closer to the date of availability. However, the non-Xbox version was said to begin selling in the month of May with an estimated cost of $1,900.