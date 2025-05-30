ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM $980 $1180 Save $200 The Asus ROG Swift is a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor that delivers impressive specifications. Get it now for less as it drops to its best price ever at $200 off.

If you're looking to go all out with a new monitor, then this one from Asus is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it use a QD-OLED panel that delivers impressive colors, but it also has excellent performance numbers as well. Furthermore, you can now grab it at its best price yet with a sweet discount from Amazon that knocks $200 off. It's a pretty substantial investment, but if you're someone that really loves to play games or watch movies, we think it's totally worth it.

What's great about the Asus ROG Swift monitor?

This is one of those monitors that really manages to deliver when it comes to the experience. Not only do you get a large 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, but it also packs some impressive colors and contrast as well, with the ability to reproduce 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, while also having VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

In addition to the above, you get a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology. When it comes to connectivity, you get HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, and USB-C with 90W of PD power. So plug in your laptop to the display and stay charged up.

Of course, there is no perfect monitor from any brand, but we like to think that this is pretty good, and offers a lot of bang for your buck. Just be sure to get it quickly because the deal from Amazon won't be around for long. Or if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some other great monitor options that we recommend.