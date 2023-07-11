ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q $399 $550 Save $151 If you need a new gaming monitor, the ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q is a solid option to consider this Prime Day. It's a 32-inch display with a 2560x1400 resolution and 175Hz refresh rate, now down $150 in price. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy a new laptop, or even new parts for a PC like SSDs, but you'll also see plenty of Prime Day monitor deals. One of those deals that we've come across is on the ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q. This is a great monitor to consider if you're a PC gamer or just someone who wants a monitor with a fast refresh rate and with plenty of nifty features and connectivity options. It's down from $550 to $500, a great savings of $150.

What's great about the Asus ROG Swift 32-inch gaming monitor?

The Asus ROG Swift 32-inch gaming monitor is a very good monitor. What makes it great are a few things. First, it has a 175Hz refresh rate, which is above the typical 120Hz refresh rate you'll see on budget and mid-range gaming monitors. It's made for professional gamers, where a fast refresh rate brings you closer to the action. The resolution is also crisper than most other monitors since it's 2560x1440 and not 1920x1080.

Other than that, the monitor also has a 450-nit brightness, which makes your games look brighter and more vibrant. Other bonus features that make this monitor great include the 1ms response time and the G-Sync feature for tear-free gaming. And we can't forget the HDR feature, which can light up your games even brighter. Color accuracy is superb, too. It's rated for 98% DCI-P3, ensuring that your games look just like the developer intended.

Why buy the Asus ROG Swift 32-inch gaming monitor?

As we said above, the Asus ROG Swift 32-inch gaming monitor has a lot of great features for the sale price. Compared to some of the other monitors you'll see, it has a good refresh rate, a crisp resolution, and features that make your game perform better, like G-Sync, and HDR technology. Like with all Prime Day deals, though, you'll want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts. Prime Day Deals end on July 12.