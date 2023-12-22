ROG Swift PG38UQ $764 $999 Save $235 A huge monitor that's going to offer an excellent experience with its great colors, fantastic performance numbers, and now comes priced at its lowest ever. $764 at Amazon

Gaming monitors can be expensive, but that doesn't mean you always need to pay full price when shopping for one. This Asus ROG Swift PG38UQ gaming monitor is now 23% off for a limited time, dropping down to its lowest price ever at just $765. With a deal this good, it won't last long, so be sure to grab it while you still can.

What's great about the Asus ROG Swift PG38UQ gaming monitor?

The sheer size of this monitor is really going to pop out at you, with a stunning 38-inch 4K IPS panel that delivers fantastic colors with a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and DisplayHDR 600 certification. In addition, the monitor can reduce distractions thanks to the screen's anti-glare properties, and it can also deliver excellent performance numbers thanks to its native 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

It manages to take things a step further and reduce graphical tearing, with support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology, along with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. Asus also has its own enhancement features like Dynamic Shadow Boost, ELMB Sync, GameVisual, and GamePlus that truly elevate the experience. The brand also provides its own DisplayWidget Center software that will allow users to really tweak the settings of the monitor to get the perfect look.

When it comes to connectivity, you're getting a lot of options here, with DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. So, not only can you use it for your PC, but you can also plug in any gaming console that you might have as well. And yes, it does come with built-in speakers and a remote, which makes it perfect when you want to just sit back and enjoy some movies or TV shows. Overall, this is a great gaming monitor if you're looking for one that's large and under $1000.