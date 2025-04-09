ASUS ROG Swift PG39 OLED monitor $750 $999 Save $249 Grab this 39-inch OLED monitor for less as it drops to one of its best prices. For a limited time, you can score this 39-inch Asus for just $750. $750 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a new monitor, this one from Asus is going to be a good option. Not only do you get a beautiful and vibrant screen thanks to the OLED panel, but you also get excellent performance numbers as well, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

Furthermore, it's now on sale for a limited time through Amazon, with the retailer knocking 25% off its retail price, which comes out to be around a $250 discount, dropping the price to just $750. This is the lowest price we've seen on this monitor, so get it while you can.

What's great about this Asus 39-inch OLED gaming monitor?

With this monitor, you're getting a large 39-inch OLED panel with a 1440p resolution and 800R curve. As stated before, you also get impressive performance numbers, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. In addition, you also get impressive colors as well, with VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification, a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

The monitor also features an 800R curve that makes movies, TV shows, and games feel more immersive, and there's even a built-in KVM that will allow you to control multiple devices with just one keyboard. If all of that wasn't enough, Asus even throws in a three-year warranty that covers issues that you might have with the product.

This is a pretty good monitor if you're looking to get one that's OLED. And now that it is available at a discount, it's the perfect time to pick one up. Of course, if you're still on the fence and want to take a look at some other OLED monitors, we have some excellent recommendations worth taking a look at. Otherwise, recommend grabbing this one while you still can because a discount like this won't be around for long.