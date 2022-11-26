ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $849.99 $1149.99 Save $300 With powerful specs and a relatively light build, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is great for everyday use as well as gaming. $849.99 at Best Buy

There are many laptop options, especially if you're looking for one during this year's Black Friday sale. We continue to see heavy discounts on some of the best laptops and computers out there, but if you're looking for a subtle gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 might be for you. Currently, it's on sale for a limited time during Black Friday, costing just $849.99 after a $300 discount.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 is a gaming laptop that looks quite subtle compared to other gaming laptops. It offers a muted look with its matte black casing and just has a tiny bit of flair on the outer lid with its unique perforated design. Furthermore, it comes in, weighing 3.64 pounds, and measures 0.7 inches thin.

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and uses 512GB SDD for storage. When it comes to the graphics card, we're looking at an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market today, but still can pull its weight at 1080p with even more demanding games.

Asus states that you can get away with some VR gaming with its ROG Zephyrus 14, which means if you own something like a Meta Quest 2, you'll be able to have quite a bit of fun. If you're looking to game on the big screen, the laptop also has an HDMI port that can output to any supported display. Just in case you have some late-night gaming sessions, the Zephyrus 14 has you covered with backlit keys.

While it doesn't come with CD or DVD drive, it does have quite a bit of option when it comes to connectivity, like a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack for microphone and audio playback, and a DisplayPort. Furthermore, it has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and four speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Those that want to keep things secure will be happy to know that the laptop has a built-in fingerprint reader.