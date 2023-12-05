ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 $1000 $1430 Save $430 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a powerful and compact laptop that's great for gaming and everyday use. While this laptop normally comes in at $1429.99, it's on sale right now with a deal that knocks $430 off the original price, bringing it down to $999.99. $1000 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops are expensive. But if you're on the lookout, there's always a great chance that you can grab one on sale for a good price, saving you hundreds in the process. Of course, it's tough to spot the really good deals, so we've taken care of that part for you. Right now, you can score this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop for $430 less, bringing the price down to $999.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop?

Well, the most captivating thing about this laptop has to be its design. It comes in all white, and has a unique look that easily makes it stand out in a sea of laptops. The laptop features a 14-inch 2560x1440 resolution display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. In addition to the lightning quick refresh rate, you'll also get excellent colors and black levels, with up to 500 nits of brightness.

The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal M.2 SSD storage. Furthermore, the laptop also offers plenty of graphical power with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. Despite its compact size, you also get excellent connectivity with two USB-A and two USB-C ports. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, a 720p webcam, RGB backlit keyboard, and more.

For the most part, this is a complete package when it comes to a gaming laptop that's thin, light, and also powerful. While it's not the cheapest price out there for a gaming laptop, it's one of the best values available for a current laptop. So if you've been looking to get yourself a new gaming laptop, be sure to grab this deal while you still can.