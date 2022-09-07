The 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is down to $1,599 right now

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop you can also use for school or anything else, Best Buy may have a deal that interests you. Right now, you can get the all-AMD model of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1,599, a $300 discount on its standard price, and a great deal overall considering the specs you’re getting with this machine.

Starting with the CPU, it’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, a 35W processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, capable of boosting as high as 4.9GHz, so you have more than enough CPU performance for gaming and content creation. Paired with that, there’s an AMD Radeon RX 6800S, a powerful GPU that can use up to 105W, and that should allow you to run just about any modern game at smooth frame rates and decently high settings. There’s even a MUX Switch, which allows the laptop to bypass the integrated GPU and connect the discrete GPU directly to the display for even better performance. You also get 16GB of soldered RAM (with a free SODIMM slot for expansion) and 1TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage.

And to make use of that, you get a Quad HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so this is a great gaming experience overall. In fact, this is a great display beyond the refresh rate, too. It’s one of Asus’ ROG Nebula displays, with 500 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of DCI-P3, meaning it’s also a great screen for content creation.

This all comes in a compact package that’s just 18.5mm thick and weighs 3.64lbs, which is very reasonable for the specs you’re getting here. It’s a great laptop for students who want a gaming laptop they can take to school, since it’s relatively portable. It’s also highly customizable thanks to the AniMe Matrix display on the lid, using thousands of white LEDs to create a pattern of your choosing.

If portability isn’t as important to you, Best Buy also has a deal on the Asus ROG Strix G15, which comes with some more powerful specs, albeit some older ones, too. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX, with a higher 45W TDP, along with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M, which is also a more powerful GPU. It comes with 16GB of dual-channel slotted RAM and a 512GB SSD, though this is a slower model based on PCIe 3.

You also get a Quad HD display with an even smoother 165Hz refresh rate. These powerful specs make for a thicker machine (up to 27.2mm at its thickest point) and also a heavier one, weighing 5.51lbs. But those compromises may be worth it for the faster GPU and for the lower price – it costs just $1,299, down from its usual $1,699 price tag.

Both of these are great gaming laptops, and these sales make it a great time to buy them if you’ve been looking for a new rig.