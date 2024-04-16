I first saw the Asus Zephyus G14 (2024) at a CES prebriefing, and I was immediately struck by its stand-out design. What I didn't expect was just how good of a gaming laptop it would be.

This product is thin, compact, and sleek. The default colors on the RGB keyboard are more subtle than the bold colors you'll often see on gaming laptops. But with all of that, it really doesn't compromise on performance. Plus, it comes with a 120Hz OLED display.

Naturally, it's not perfect. The memory is soldered, meaning you won't be able to upgrade it down the line, and given the form factor and the aluminum material, it does get hot at times, also affecting performance.

But if you're looking for a stylish and compact gaming laptop that you can also bring into an office, the Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) is it. Honestly, you don't even have to be a gamer. It's a great all-around laptop for people that want both power and portability.

Asus provided XDA with the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.

The completely redesigned Zephyrus G14 is simple but packs a punch. This gaming laptop has a G-SYNC capable OLED display and your games come through so clearly, even if it's filled with fast movement. This has up to an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia RTX GPUs crammed into its thin and lightweight build.

Excellent 120Hz OLED screen

Great performance for a 14-inch laptop

Option to charge with USB Type-C Cons Memory isn't upgradeable

Power management issues $1600 at Best Buy

Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) pricing and availability

Announced at CES 2024, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is available now, starting at $1,599.99. For that price, you actually get some pretty beefy specs, including an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, a 90W Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, a 3K 120Hz OLED display, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's the same model that Asus sent me for review.

If you want to go all-in for $2,199.99, you get boosted to 32GB RAM and an RTX 4070.

Specs CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 8940HS GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 16:10 3K 120Hz/0.2ms Nebula Display with OLED panel RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-6400 onboard memory Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 73Wh Ports 1 x Type-C USB4 with DP + PD 1 x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 with DP 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x Micro SD Card Reader (UHS II) 1 x 3.5mm Audio Jack Webcam 1080P Weight 3.3 pounds Colors Eclipse Grey, Platinum White

Design

Aluminum looks good on it

Close

Asus says that this device is targeted "beyond gamers", and it shows. It's aimed at video editors, creators, programmers, and more. The company even said that it's targeting casual users that just want power in a slim, portable, and stylish package.

I love this style of gaming laptop. It's subtle and sleek, made from CNC-machined aluminum and coming in a color called Platinum White. At 3.3 pounds and 16.3mm thick, it's hard to even believe that this is a gaming laptop at all, but it is.

It's like a MacBook Pro, but better.

It feels a bit like a MacBook Pro, if you're into that sort of thing, and it's got the power to back it up (we'll talk about that later). It's flat on all sides with rounded corners.

One thing that stands out is a Slash Lighting strip on the lid, which will light up either when you're using the Zephyrus G14, or when it's on a charger. You can customize the animations, and you can turn it off. I chose to do the latter. Frankly, it feels like a strange addition to a product that has a more subtle and sophisticated design.

There are plenty of ports to go around on the 2024 model of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. On the left side, you'll find a redesigned proprietary charging port, which is meant to be more compact. There's also HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Thunderbolt 4, and an audio jack. On the right side, you'll find a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader.

Any USB 3.2 Gen 2 port should get you 10Gbps data transfer speeds, which is nice, but what's really great is that both of the USB Type-C ports support 100W power delivery charging. The good news is that in a pinch, you can grab any standard laptop charger and use it. The bad news is that it doesn't charge nearly as fast as the regular charging port.

Display and webcam

120Hz OLED for smooth and pretty gaming

Close

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) has a 14-inch 120Hz 2880x1800 display, which is pretty great. OLED hits that sweet spot of color vibrancy, making your games look beautiful while you're playing them. The 120Hz refresh rate just adds to that.

It's one of the prettiest laptop screens out there.

You might have noticed that 2880x1800 is a common resolution for 14-inch OLED laptops, such as Lenovo's Yoga 9i. As usual, suppliers are going to offer what they have, and the screen will be tuned by the OEM. Personally, I think it's the perfect screen resolution, as it doesn't have the pixellation of 1080p nor the battery drain of 4K.

It scored high marks in my display tests, supporting 100% sRGB, 94% NTSC, 96% Adobe RGB, and 100% P3. It's not uncommon for an OLED panel to do that well.

Brightness maxed out at 405.8 nits, while the black level stayed the same throughout the various stages. This is also common for OLED screens, since black is meant to be true black, no matter the brightness of the display.

Above the screen is a 1080p webcam, which is great for anything from calls to live-streaming. The audio on this thing is pretty great as well, if you ever don't feel like wearing a headset.

Keyboard and touchpad

The biggest touchpad possible