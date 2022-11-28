ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Edition ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Edition $1100 $1600 Save $500 Save $500 on the special edition of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that comes with a bunch of cosmetic upgrades and has been designed in collaboration with music artist Alan Walker. $1100 Amazon

Cyber Monday is here and none of us are prepared to face the endless barrage of good deals we can find. Gaming laptops are seeing steep discounts in particular. For instance, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is now available for $1,100 at Amazon.

That's a whole $500 off from the original price tag. We would be hesitant recommending this laptop for its original cost in 2022, but with this solid discount, you're getting enough power to run some of the biggest AAA games out there with sufficiently high frame rates.

The special edition of the 2021 ROG Zephyrus G14 was made in collaboration with the DJ and music producer Alan Walker. It is packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of high speed NVMe SSD storage space. This is more than enough power to handle heavy gaming as well as other CPU-GPU intensive productivity tasks.

This particular configuration packs a dazzling 14-inch 120hz display with the resolution of 2560 x 1440. That's great for playing games on and for viewing your favorite shows. The special edition also features two fabric belts that run across the lid with one belt having reflective text, similar to the matrix LEDs. The glass touchpad is also customized with a music equalizer pattern and custom keycaps with blue accents with the A and W keys having Alan Walker's logo printed on top.

The laptop comes with one HDMI 2.0b port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio port for wired audio gears if you want it. Furthermore, there's this bundled ROG Remix DJ Mixer Pad that can be connected to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and can be turned into a music sampler that lets you create music with conductive pads on the surface to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects using the ROG Remix custom software.

If you don't want to spend a small fortune on an RTX 30 series laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a budget-friendly choice, especially at this incredible price and all the special edition goodies. Such deals tend to sell out fast, so be sure to grab one while you still can.