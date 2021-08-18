ASUS launches special edition of the ROG Zephyrus G14 in association with DJ Alan Walker

After launching the special ZPHYRS G14 ACRNM last year, ASUS has introduced a special edition of the 2021 ROG Zephyrus G14 in collaboration with the DJ and music producer Alan Walker. The laptop features the same hardware as the original G14 but has some new cosmetic upgrades that have been done in collaboration with Walker. The laptop will be available in a dark grey color option with unique color accents including a special Spectre Blue shade of the AniMe Matrix LED array instead of the white LEDs.

There is also a special metal nameplate on the lid that features a blue tone finish with Walker’s signature next to the ROG logo. According to ASUS, this nameplate is manufactured with a physical vapor deposition process for a unique reflective finish. The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition also features two fabric belts that run across the lid with one belt having reflective text, similar to the matrix LEDs. The glass touchpad is also customized with a music equalizer pattern and custom keycaps with blue accents with the A and W keys having Alan Walker’s logo printed on top. Lastly, the laptop will come in a unique packaging box that can be connected to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and can be turned into a music sampler that lets you create music with conductive pads on the surface to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects using the ROG Remix custom software.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition: Specifications

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Alan Walker Special Edition Dimensions & Weight 324 x 222 x 19.9 mm

1.7kg Display 14-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS-level panel, 120Hz,

100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated with Adaptive Sync Processor AMD Ryzen R9 5900HS (3.1GHz / 4.5GHz) GPU AMD Radeon integrated graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6 VRAM RAM & Storage 16GB DDR4 dual-channel 3200MHz RAM

1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Battery & Charger 180W Power Adapter

Support for 100W USB PD charging I/O 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C

2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack

1x Kensington Lock Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2×2)

Bluetooth 5.1 Audio 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology

2x 0.7W tweeter



AI mic noise-canceling

Built-in array microphone

As mentioned, there are no significant changes to the hardware, and the special edition laptop will be available in a single configuration that includes an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB VRAM. Notably, the standard version of the laptop is available with more RAM (32GB) and better graphics options (RTX 3060).

As for the pricing, the new ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at $1,999.99 in the US and ₹1,49,990 in India and will be available starting today, August 18.