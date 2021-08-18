ASUS launches special edition of the ROG Zephyrus G14 in association with DJ Alan Walker
After launching the special ZPHYRS G14 ACRNM last year, ASUS has introduced a special edition of the 2021 ROG Zephyrus G14 in collaboration with the DJ and music producer Alan Walker. The laptop features the same hardware as the original G14 but has some new cosmetic upgrades that have been done in collaboration with Walker. The laptop will be available in a dark grey color option with unique color accents including a special Spectre Blue shade of the AniMe Matrix LED array instead of the white LEDs.
There is also a special metal nameplate on the lid that features a blue tone finish with Walker’s signature next to the ROG logo. According to ASUS, this nameplate is manufactured with a physical vapor deposition process for a unique reflective finish. The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition also features two fabric belts that run across the lid with one belt having reflective text, similar to the matrix LEDs. The glass touchpad is also customized with a music equalizer pattern and custom keycaps with blue accents with the A and W keys having Alan Walker’s logo printed on top. Lastly, the laptop will come in a unique packaging box that can be connected to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and can be turned into a music sampler that lets you create music with conductive pads on the surface to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects using the ROG Remix custom software.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition: Specifications
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
Alan Walker Special Edition
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|Audio
As mentioned, there are no significant changes to the hardware, and the special edition laptop will be available in a single configuration that includes an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB VRAM. Notably, the standard version of the laptop is available with more RAM (32GB) and better graphics options (RTX 3060).
As for the pricing, the new ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at $1,999.99 in the US and ₹1,49,990 in India and will be available starting today, August 18.
- The special edition of the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with special cosmetic upgrades and has been designed in collaboration with music artist Alan Walker