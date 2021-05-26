ASUS ROG expands gaming laptop offerings in India with new Zephyrus and Flow X13 models

ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) has finally announced the arrival of its highly anticipated gaming laptops in India. The 2021 Zephyrus G15 and G14 laptops powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs are here. The company has also introduced the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and the ROG Flow X13, its first 13-inch 2-in-1 gaming laptop.

The new Zephyrus G14 is similar to last year’s model but comes with the option of AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800HS and the Ryzen 9 5900HS, while graphics can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The Zephyrus G15 takes the same design as the younger sibling but packs up to an RTX 3070 GPU and a 1440p 165Hz display. Both laptops also come with the unique Zephyrus design language featuring precisely machined perforations on the lid and a slim form factor.

Next is the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, which is the most premium offering by the company featuring dual displays for enhanced multitasking. The ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display comes with up to 4K resolution and makes multitasking easy with optimized apps to enhance your workflow. This laptop also gets the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU treatment, along with the option of NVIDIA’s powerful RTX 3080 GPU.

Lastly, we have the ROG Flow X13, the company’s first 13-inch gaming laptop. Announced earlier this year, the laptop offers a 2-in-1 form factor, a 16:10 ratio display with up to 4K resolution, and the option of AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 7 5800HS. It also comes with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU, making it the most powerful 13-inch gaming laptop on the market. Additionally, the laptop supports a special eGPU solution called the ROG XG Mobile. This compact eGPU solution can be configured with up to a desktop-class NVIDIA RTX 3080 and add a variety of ports to the laptop.

Pricing and availability

As per ASUS, all the new laptops will be available starting today (May 26) via Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores. Online availability will depend on the model. Here is the official pricing:

Model Starting Price Availability platforms ROG Flow X13 ₹1,19,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales Zephyrus G14 (2021) ₹94,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales Zephyrus G15 (2021) ₹1,37,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales Zephyrus Duo 15 SE ₹2,99,990 Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Flipkart

Meanwhile, do check out our reviews: